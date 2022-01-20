Toyota unveils its new lifestyle pickup Car: MUV Hilux

Today, Toyota India, has unveiled a new lifestyle pick-up car in our nation. It is 1st multi utility vehicle manufactured by the Japanese auto major in the nation. It has been named as Toyota Hilux, it is definitely mix of both adventure as well as luxury. When it comes to design element, in the front it reminds to be very similar to Toyota Fortuner. The Toyota Hilux would be offered two row seating capacity and a separate box to load.



The Toyota Hilux pre-booking has already begun. The lifestyle pickup MUV prices would be revealed later date.

One can pre-book the Hilux by paying the one lakh rupees, at the authorized dealers and online buyers can pay Rs.50,000. The car would be manufactured locally at the company's Bangalore facility.

The company has used about 2.8 litre turbo diesel engine having all-wheel drive which features about 6 speed manual as well as automatic transmission options. The vehicle generates about 240 ps power and peak torque of 500 Nm.

The design shows us the chrome wheels, chrome finished bumpers in rectangular cutout and LED headlamps having DRL. The Toyota Hilux would be available in 5 colors.

The Toyota Hilux would be catering to niche segment of luxury as well as pick up vehicle, this vehicle would compete against Isuzu V-Cross in India. The Hilux might receive a price tag between Rs 25 to RS.29 lakh (ex-showroom), which would be announced later in the month of March,2022.