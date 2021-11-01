TVS Motor Company launches 'TVS Raider' motorcycle in Nepal for the Gen Z

TVS Motor Company today announced that it has launched a feature-rich offering of 125cc segment TVS Raider for the aspirational young customers in Nepal. The distinctly young and sporty motorcycle comes with first-in-class features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V iTouch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R Dilip, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and technology. To further build on the excitement and aspiration of the new-age customers, we are launching the 125cc TVS Raider in Nepal. Nepal has always been a key market for us, and it gives me the utmost pleasure to bring our new offering to the youth here. I am certain that our young customers would appreciate the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider."

Mr. Shahil Agrawal, Managing Director, Jagdamba Motors Private Limited, said, "The customers of Nepal have always responded positively to the best-in-class offerings by TVS Motor, and I'm sure the TVS Raider will not be an exception. Nepal's Gen Z is ready for TVS Motor's power-packed, stylish and the true 'Wicked Ride' – the TVS Raider."

KEY FEATURES

• Reverse LCD digital speedometer

• Easily accessible under-seat storage

• Advanced 3V engine

• Mono-shock suspension

• Wider split seat

• 3V i-Touch Start

• Animalistic LED Headlamp

• USB Charger

• Helmet reminder

Style: TVS Raider embodies the TVS Motor Company design spirit of innovation with a unique and bold design theme. The motorcycle has a distinctive macho personality and a special logo to symbolise this theme. The strong and sculpted tank profile lends TVS Raider muscular, solid appeal. At the same time, it is a sporty, compact and agile motorcycle for your everyday ride. Signature design elements of the TVS Raider are its distinctive and aggressive headlamp and tail-lamp that provide excellent visibility. The youthful colour schemes with specially designed textures and finishes are inseparable aspects of its sporty and energetic design.

Performance: TVS Raider is coupled to an advanced 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine, and it churns a maximum power of 12.9 PS @ 8,000 rpm and torque of 11.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs. The dynamic comfort and handling can be attributed to the gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17" alloy chunky wide tyres. A Reverse LCD digital speedometer is an advanced hi-tech gadget with accurate and easy to read details. The switch cluster, footpegs, and mechanical details are designed in harmony with the motorcycle for uncompromised functional benefits.

Comfort, Safety and Convenience: The ergonomics of the TVS Raider is developed with supreme focus on the comfort and convenience of the rider. Based on the TVS Motor Company's performance motorcycle DNA, the configuration of low seat height balanced on a long wheelbase, perfect ergonomics triangle, and a mono-shock delivers engaging ride and handling. The exhaust design, with its distinct note, is tuned to perfection as it reverberates the indomitable spirit of the motorcycle. Features such as first-in-segment easy access under-seat storage for all your essential belongings, helmet reminder, and the USB charger are focused on creating a fulfilling ride experience.

TVS Raider will come in a colour selection of Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.