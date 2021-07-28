Top
Upcoming Cars for the Month of August,2021

Force could launch the next-gen Gurkha 3-door by the end of August 2021.
S. no Model Expected Price Expected Launch Date
1 Mahindra TUV 300 Rs.10.80 Lakh* Aug 15, 2021
2 Mahindra XUV700 Rs.16.00 Lakh* Aug 15, 2021
3 Nissan Note e Power Rs.20.00 Lakh* Aug 15, 2021
4 Hyundai Kona Electric 2021 Rs.23.75 Lakh* Aug 15, 2021
5 Force Gurkha Rs.10.00 Lakh* Aug 20, 2021
6 Mitsubishi Xpander Rs.10.00 Lakh* Aug 25, 2021
7 Kia Rio Rs.8.00 Lakh* Aug 31, 2021

