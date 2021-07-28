Upcoming Cars for the Month of August,2021
Highlights
|S. no
|Model
|Expected Price
|Expected Launch Date
|1
|Mahindra TUV 300
|Rs.10.80 Lakh*
|Aug 15, 2021
|2
|Mahindra XUV700
|Rs.16.00 Lakh*
|Aug 15, 2021
|3
|Nissan Note e Power
|Rs.20.00 Lakh*
|Aug 15, 2021
|4
|Hyundai Kona Electric 2021
|Rs.23.75 Lakh*
|Aug 15, 2021
|5
|Force Gurkha
|Rs.10.00 Lakh*
|Aug 20, 2021
|6
|Mitsubishi Xpander
|Rs.10.00 Lakh*
|Aug 25, 2021
|7
|Kia Rio
|Rs.8.00 Lakh*
|Aug 31, 2021
