Upcoming Cars in the month of July 2022

Monsoon season has arrived in India, People feel it is better to have car then to get drenched in the rain. This could be one of the reason, why people would prefer car rather than two wheelers. There could be other reasons too, like addition in the family or it becomes difficult to take elderly members in the family to the hospital. And if you are planning to buy car, check out the upcoming cars for the month July 2022.



Upcoming cars for the month of July 2022

Serial No. Model Expected Launch Date Expected Price 1 MG 3 1st July 2022 Rs. 6 lakh 2 Volvo Xc40 Recharge 6th July 2022 RS.65 lakh 3 Kia Sportage 10th July 2022 Rs.25 lakh 4 Audi A8 L2022 12th July 2022 Rs1.55 crore 5 Hyundai Tucson 2022 13th July 2022 Rs.25 lakh 6 Toyota Belta 18th July 2022 Rs.10 lakh 7 Citreon C3 20th July 2022 Rs.7.5 lakh 8 Land Rover Defender 5 door Hybrid X 20th July 2022 Rs1.15 crore 9 Mahindra XUV500 2022 20th July 2022 Rs.12 lakh



