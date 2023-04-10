Updated Suzuki Hayabusa in new color schemes: Price Rs.16.90
Suzuki has recently updated its legendary Hayabusa, it is offering new color schemes. They have also hiked prices by around Rs.49,000 to Rs. 16.90 lakh ( ex-showroom) Delhi). Apart from these cosmetic changes, the Hayabusa remains mechanically unchanged.
-Hayabusa is now OBD-2 Compliant
-Powered by a 190hp, four-cylinder engine
For the year, 2023, the Suzuki Hayabusa is available in three new color schemes. The first new option is a Metallic Thunder gray base paint with Candy Daring Red highlights. The second is a Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Matte Black No 2 and the third new option is pearl white with pearl Vigor Blue highlights. Apart form the new colours, the Hayabusa is also now OBD-2 compliant.
This updated bike is powered by a 1340cc, four-cylinder engine pushing out 1902hp and 150Nm. It has got a wheelbase of 1480mm and tips the scales at 264kg. with regards to electronics, the Hayabusa receives a six-axis IMU, 10 levels of traction control, 10 levels of anti-wheelie control, three levels of engine brake control, three power modes, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS and hill-hold control.