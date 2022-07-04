Yamaha R15S New Black Colour Launch: Company's hike the Price by Rs.1000 for this model

Yamaha has successfully established itself as an premium motorcycle manufacturer in India. It has not budget commuters to offer, India Yamaha Motor's motorcycle portfolio now starts from the FZ, which is priced around Rs. 1.12 lakh. The company's YZF range of motorcycles has been the perfect portal, for own an entry-level sporty machine, which can help your favourite track on fire.

Yamaha R15S New Black Colour Launch

The Yamaha R15 V3 was a good motorcycle when it was launched, but it lacked USD forks and few other kit, which global has received and after the launch of R15 V4 in India, R15 V3, still manufactured and also sold them along with the newer model R15S V3.

The R15S V3 is an fully faired track-focused machine, which was aimed at offering the feel of the sport bike to the masses. It has a potential and taut Delta Box frame and good dynamics. The two wheeler is powered by a 155cc single-cylinder SOHC 4V petrol engine producing 18.1 bhp of power at 10,000 RPM and 14.1 Nm of torque at 8500 RPM. This engine receives modern liquid cooling system in order to keep the temps in check, as it got a high-compression and high-reviving engine.

New Matte Black color

Keeping the product fresh and responding to their surveys, IYM has launched a new Matte Black option on top of the Racing Blue, which was already available. This new shade makes the R15S V3 look all the more stealthy and lot more sportier.

Along with the launch of this new shade, black, the Yamaha has also hiked the price of the motorcycle to Rs. 160,990(Ex-showroom, thus it is Rs. 1000 more when compared to what it used to be in the month of June,2022. The price hike applies to both Racing Blue and Matte Black options.