Desire to Paint your Car orange: Here are Few options to do it

Factory orange paint

Ordering a factory orange paint color is the easiest option, if the model you want has orange it is available. You can usually customize on the request orange through the automaker’s website or the dealership. Factory paint also ensures an ideal color match and glossy finish.

Professional Repaint

For an aftermarket paint job, you need to work with a professional auto body shop to repaint the car in the orange hue of your choice. They can color match to any shade and ensure a flawless finish finish with layers of clearcoat. This is a more expensive option but worth it for a show quality orange car.

Vinyl Wrap

Vinyl wrap enables you to temporarily change the color of your car without any permanent change of paint. High quality vinyl films like 3M are long lasting and offer vibrant orange colors. A professional shop can install the wrap and tailor it to your specific car. This is the most affordable option to get an orange car.

Plasti Dip

Plasti Dip Spray is a thick rubber coating that can be applied to customize the exterior color of your car. It peels off clean whenever you wish to change the color back to stock. For temporary vibrant orange, multiple coats of plasti dip can provide a smooth and even finish.

Touch up Paint

For small orange detailing you can use the orange automotive touch-up paint. This can be applied to elements like badges, wheels, mirrors or trim accents. While not a full orange exterior, it enables you to add orange highlights to a car.