Hyundai Motor India Limited Announces 2024 Edition of ‘Hyundai Always Around’ Campaign

Hyundai Motor India Limited launches ‘Hyundai Always Around’ campaign to offer seamless Sales, Service, and Exchange solutions to its customers and prospects

The day-long event across India on November 17, 2024, Sunday, presents exclusive offers and services to customers at no additional charge

“Aisi Care Nowhere” is a unique initiative to strengthen Hyundai’s commitment to Customer Centricity

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s smart mobility solutions provider, announces the 2024 edition of ‘Hyundai Always Around’ campaign - a customer centric initiative aimed at enhancing ownership experience. This one-day nationwide customer outreach program is scheduled on November 17, 2024, Sunday, for both - existing and prospective customers.

Commenting on this unique customer centric initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer - HMIL, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, customer centricity is a core value, and the 'Hyundai Always Around’ campaign is an off-shoot of the same. This unique initiative aims to raise the bar of customer engagement higher by focusing on providing seamless experience, building trust, and fostering long-term relationships with our customers. It echoes our customer-centric approach, delivering unparalleled convenience and reinforcing our unmatched brand promise.”

Customers can get their old car evaluated and book a new Hyundai vehicle at a camp near them. Skilled Hyundai technicians will be advising the customers on upcoming service requirements, customized for their Hyundai vehicles post a complimentary 18-point check-up.

Customers and prospects can take test drives of multiple vehicles from the Hyundai portfolio. Various engagement activities have also been curated wherein the customers stand a chance to win 20% off on Accessories, Free Car Wash, 50% off on Wheel Alignment and Balancing, 20% off on PMS Labour billing, 30% off on interior cleaning and exterior enrichment, besides scratch cards for a chance to win upto INR 10,000 worth of accessories (valid for select models). Also, there are special offers for customers on downloading myHyundai App. One can contact their nearest Hyundai dealership to know more.