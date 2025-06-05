Hyundai Motor India Limited Enhances ALCAZAR line-up Introduces New Corporate Variant (Diesel) with Panoramic Sunroof and DCT option in entry – level Prestige Petrol variant

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced significant enhancements to its premium SUV, Hyundai ALCAZAR. In a move to further elevate the value proposition for customers, the company has introduced a new Corporate variant in the Diesel powertrain with voice enabled smart Panoramic Sunroof. Available with both 6-speed Manual and 6-speed Automatic transmission options, the Hyundai ALCAZAR Corporate variant caters to the evolving Indian customer aspirations.

Additionally, HMIL has expanded automatic transmission variants in the ALCAZAR by introducing the 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) in the ALCAZAR Prestige Petrol variant, offering enhanced driving convenience and responsiveness for customers who prefer an automatic experience at an accessible price.





Commenting on the introduction of new variants, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are continuously listening to customer feedback and evolving our product offerings to meet their aspirations. The introduction of the Corporate variant in ALCAZAR Diesel with a voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof and the inclusion of DCT in the Prestige Petrol variant reflects our commitment to providing a more personalized and premium SUV experience. With these updates, we aim to offer more choice and delight to our customers who seek performance, technology and sophistication in their vehicles.”

With these enhancements, the Hyundai ALCAZAR becomes an even more compelling choice for customers looking for a versatile, feature-rich and future-ready premium SUV that matches their lifestyle and aspirations.





Key features of new ALCAZAR variants (Corporate Diesel MT/AT and Prestige Petrol DCT): Premium Exteriors Quad beam LED headlamps LED turn signal with sequential function R17 (D=436.6 mm) Diamond cut alloys Bridge type roof rails Premium Convenience Smart key with push button start Dual zone automatic temperature control (DATC) Voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof Ambient light on crashpad, front and rear doors Hi-Tech Experience 26.03 cm (10.25") HD Audio Video Navigation System Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay (Wired to Wireless Adapter) Hyundai Bluelink (connected car technology) Front row wireless charger Advanced Safety 6 airbags Electronic stability control (ESC) Hill-start assist control (HAC) Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Price: Variant Price (Ex-showroom) INR Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel MT 17 86 700 Alcazar Prestige 7S Petrol DCT 18 63 700 Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel AT 19 28 700



