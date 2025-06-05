  • Menu
Hyundai Motor India Limited Enhances ALCAZAR line-up Introduces New Corporate Variant (Diesel) with Panoramic Sunroof and DCT option in entry – level Prestige Petrol variant

x
Highlights

  • ALCAZAR Diesel Corporate variants to start at INR 17 86 700
  • ALCAZAR Prestige DCT Petrol to start at INR 18 63 700

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced significant enhancements to its premium SUV, Hyundai ALCAZAR. In a move to further elevate the value proposition for customers, the company has introduced a new Corporate variant in the Diesel powertrain with voice enabled smart Panoramic Sunroof. Available with both 6-speed Manual and 6-speed Automatic transmission options, the Hyundai ALCAZAR Corporate variant caters to the evolving Indian customer aspirations.

Additionally, HMIL has expanded automatic transmission variants in the ALCAZAR by introducing the 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) in the ALCAZAR Prestige Petrol variant, offering enhanced driving convenience and responsiveness for customers who prefer an automatic experience at an accessible price.


Commenting on the introduction of new variants, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are continuously listening to customer feedback and evolving our product offerings to meet their aspirations. The introduction of the Corporate variant in ALCAZAR Diesel with a voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof and the inclusion of DCT in the Prestige Petrol variant reflects our commitment to providing a more personalized and premium SUV experience. With these updates, we aim to offer more choice and delight to our customers who seek performance, technology and sophistication in their vehicles.”

With these enhancements, the Hyundai ALCAZAR becomes an even more compelling choice for customers looking for a versatile, feature-rich and future-ready premium SUV that matches their lifestyle and aspirations.


Key features of new ALCAZAR variants (Corporate Diesel MT/AT and Prestige Petrol DCT):

Premium Exteriors

Quad beam LED headlamps

LED turn signal with sequential function

R17 (D=436.6 mm) Diamond cut alloys

Bridge type roof rails

Premium Convenience

Smart key with push button start

Dual zone automatic temperature control (DATC)

Voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof

Ambient light on crashpad, front and rear doors

Hi-Tech Experience

26.03 cm (10.25") HD Audio Video Navigation System

Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay (Wired to Wireless Adapter)

Hyundai Bluelink (connected car technology)

Front row wireless charger

Advanced Safety

6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill-start assist control (HAC)

Vehicle stability management (VSM)


Price:

Variant

Price (Ex-showroom) INR

Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel MT

17 86 700

Alcazar Prestige 7S Petrol DCT

18 63 700

Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel AT

19 28 700


