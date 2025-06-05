Live
- Tourists airlifted after landslide, Sikkim remains open for travel: CM Tamang
- Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza & Sophie Choudry Lead the Way: Bollywood Celebs Advocating Sustainability This World Environment Day
- Hyundai Motor India Limited launches ‘Listen to your Dil or the Deals. You will bring home a Hyundai!’ campaign featuring Pankaj Tripathi
- Best AI App Builders of 2025: Why Appy Pie Stands Above the Rest
- Hyundai Motor India Limited Enhances ALCAZAR line-up Introduces New Corporate Variant (Diesel) with Panoramic Sunroof and DCT option in entry – level Prestige Petrol variant
- Kinetic Green Appoints Jayapradeep Vasudevan as President – 2-Wheeler Business; Strengthens Leadership to Drive Next Phase Growth
- HCLTech and UiPath partner to accelerate agentic automation for global enterprises
- Apollo Micro Systems Successfully Completes Preferential Allotment; Significant Participation by Promoter Group, LIC Mutual Fund, and Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya
- World Environment Day: Meet the Bollywood Icons who are actively investing in sustainable choices for a greener planet
- Hina Khan’s Dreamy Bridal Look: A Blend of Elegance, Simplicity & Personal Touch
Hyundai Motor India Limited Enhances ALCAZAR line-up Introduces New Corporate Variant (Diesel) with Panoramic Sunroof and DCT option in entry – level Prestige Petrol variant
- ALCAZAR Diesel Corporate variants to start at INR 17 86 700
- ALCAZAR Prestige DCT Petrol to start at INR 18 63 700
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced significant enhancements to its premium SUV, Hyundai ALCAZAR. In a move to further elevate the value proposition for customers, the company has introduced a new Corporate variant in the Diesel powertrain with voice enabled smart Panoramic Sunroof. Available with both 6-speed Manual and 6-speed Automatic transmission options, the Hyundai ALCAZAR Corporate variant caters to the evolving Indian customer aspirations.
Additionally, HMIL has expanded automatic transmission variants in the ALCAZAR by introducing the 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) in the ALCAZAR Prestige Petrol variant, offering enhanced driving convenience and responsiveness for customers who prefer an automatic experience at an accessible price.
Commenting on the introduction of new variants, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are continuously listening to customer feedback and evolving our product offerings to meet their aspirations. The introduction of the Corporate variant in ALCAZAR Diesel with a voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof and the inclusion of DCT in the Prestige Petrol variant reflects our commitment to providing a more personalized and premium SUV experience. With these updates, we aim to offer more choice and delight to our customers who seek performance, technology and sophistication in their vehicles.”
With these enhancements, the Hyundai ALCAZAR becomes an even more compelling choice for customers looking for a versatile, feature-rich and future-ready premium SUV that matches their lifestyle and aspirations.
Key features of new ALCAZAR variants (Corporate Diesel MT/AT and Prestige Petrol DCT):
Premium Exteriors
Quad beam LED headlamps
LED turn signal with sequential function
R17 (D=436.6 mm) Diamond cut alloys
Bridge type roof rails
Premium Convenience
Smart key with push button start
Dual zone automatic temperature control (DATC)
Voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof
Ambient light on crashpad, front and rear doors
Hi-Tech Experience
26.03 cm (10.25") HD Audio Video Navigation System
Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay (Wired to Wireless Adapter)
Hyundai Bluelink (connected car technology)
Front row wireless charger
Advanced Safety
6 airbags
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Vehicle stability management (VSM)
Price:
Variant
Price (Ex-showroom) INR
Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel MT
17 86 700
Alcazar Prestige 7S Petrol DCT
18 63 700
Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel AT
19 28 700