Hyundai Motor India Limited Launches Ferocious Verna with a Sporty New Rear Spoiler and Striking Amazon Grey color

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today introduced a new sporty rear spoiler and a new Amazon Grey monotone color to its Futuristic. Ferocious sedan, the Hyundai VERNA. Known for redefining the segment with advanced technologies, spacious interiors, and thrilling performance, the Hyundai VERNA embodies a sporty fastback silhouette designed to meet the aspirations of premium sedan customers in India.

With a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, the Hyundai VERNA further establishes itself as a leader in safety and reliability. The Hyundai VERNA offers standard 33 safety features including 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts, ESC, VSM & HAC and Isofix across all trims. Additionally, with Hyundai Smart Sense – Level 2 ADAS technology, the sedan uses automated sensing technology with radars (Front & Rear), sensors and camera (Front) to detect obstacles on the road and initiating corrective action & warnings, thereby offering comprehensive protection.

The Hyundai VERNA cabin boasts luxurious space with high-end features such as integrated infotainment & digital cluster front ventilated & heated Seats, 64 color ambient lighting and Bose Premium Sound system, creating an engaging in-cabin experience for customers.

Available in eight striking monotones including the new Amazon Grey color and two dual-tone color options, the Hyundai VERNA provides customers with a wide range of choices to reflect their style this festive season.

