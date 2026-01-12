Maruti Suzuki collaborates with Indian Oil Corporation Limited to further expand nationwide service reach

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki”) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (“IOCL”), India’s leading energy company, to establish vehicle service facilities at several IOCL fuel retail outlets across the country.

Customers can get routine maintenance, minor repairs, and even major services* at these facilities, making car care easier and more accessible. The initiative will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s service network, which already spans over 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 cities in India.

Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Officer (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Our goal is to make car servicing as easy and convenient as possible for our customers. By partnering with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, one of India’s most trusted Maharatna enterprises, we will leverage their unmatched reach to take our after-sales service to locations frequently visited by our customers. This collaboration marks a significant step to bring mobility and energy sector together and deliver superior customer care experience. We are committed to enhance accessibility, deliver unmatched convenience, and ensure complete peace of mind in the car ownership journey for our customers.”

Saumitra P. Srivastava, Director (Marketing), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, said, “Indian Oil is committed to enhancing the customer experience at our fuel stations through value-added services. With a network of over 41,000 fuel stations across the length and breadth of India, we are uniquely positioned to bring essential services closer to the consumer. By partnering with Maruti Suzuki, we are integrating world-class automotive maintenance along with our energy offerings.”