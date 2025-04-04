Maruti Suzuki to BMW: Upcoming Cars Set to Launch in April 2025

Since the year 2025 began, we have seen a wide range of car launches across different segments. And now, as we step into April 2025 the auto industry is gearing up for yet another exciting month for car enthusiasts with new launches.

Here’s a list of all the cars from sleek sedans to SUVs so that Indian consumers can stay informed about the latest launches this month.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

The first car in this list is Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line which is set to launch on the 14th Of April 2025. Tiguan R-Line is the sportier version of the premium SUV. In terms of design the new Tiguan has a curvy look as compared to the previous model. The dashboard of the new Tiguan has a 15.1-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The Tiguan R-Line is expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as Volkswagen's most expensive offering in India.

Key Features and Specs

Engine –2.0L TSI turbo-petrol engine

–2.0L TSI turbo-petrol engine Power and Torque - 204 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque.

- 204 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. Transmission: 7-speed DSG automatic transmission

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is set to launch in April with a sporty exterior and a luxurious interior reflecting Maruti's commitment to innovation and sustainability. This will be the debut of EV cars for Maruti Suzuki, so the expectations and eagerness of the people will be high. The estimated price of this SUV is between Rs 20 lakh – Rs 25 lakh.

Key Features and Specs

Battery Capacity - 49 - 61 kWh

- 49 - 61 kWh Range – 500 km

– 500 km Power - 142 - 172 bhp

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq 2025 is another most awaited launch of this month. The new Kodiaq will offer both 5-seater as well as 7- seater options. The new Kodiaq is larger in size compared to the previous model and will be competing with popular models like the Toyota Fortuner. The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be priced between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Key Features and Specs

Engine - 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine

- 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine Power and Torque - 188 BHP and 320 Nm

- 188 BHP and 320 Nm Transmission - 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission

BMW 2 Series

BMW’s new generation 2 series is set to launch in April. This updated version of BMW appears more stylish with its refined grille and LED taillights. For those looking for a luxurious car with premium features, the BMW 2 series would be a good option. The 2025 BMW 2 series is expected to be priced between Rs 46 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Key Features and Specs

Engine – 1499cc

– 1499cc Transmission – Automatic

– Automatic Fuel – Petrol

April 2025 is an exciting month for SUV lovers as this month offers good options in this segment. The wide range of cars launching in April 2025 offers comfort and stylish look. As these vehicles hit the market, they are set to redefine driving experiences and set new benchmarks in their respective segments.