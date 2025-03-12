Yamaha Launches India’s First Hybrid Motorcycle in the 150cc Category: 2025 ‘FZ-S Fi Hybrid’

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) today announced the introduction of its first-ever[1] hybrid motorcycle, the 2025 'FZ-S Fi Hybrid', priced at INR 1,44,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2025 ‘FZ-S Fi Hybrid’ embodies a total balanced and sophisticated design, further refined by the sharper edges on the tank cover and giving it a sleek and well-proportioned look while retaining its signature presence. A key design update includes integrated front turn signals, now positioned within the air intake area, adding to its aggressive and aerodynamic appeal.

Powering the motorcycle is a 149cc Blue Core engine, now OBD-2B compliant, equipped with Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS). These technologies provide quieter starts, battery-assisted acceleration, and improved fuel efficiency by automatically shutting off the engine at idle and restarting with a quick clutch action.

Further enhancing rider convenience, the new ‘FZ-S Fi Hybrid’ introduces a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster that seamlessly integrates with smartphones via the Y-Connect app. It features Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation linked to Google Maps, offering real-time directions, navigation index, intersection details, and road names, ensuring a hassle-free riding experience.

The handlebar position has been optimised for greater comfort on long rides. The switches on the handlebar have been adjusted for better accessibility, even when wearing gloves. Moreover, the horn switch has been repositioned to prioritise comfort and ease of use. The fuel tank now features an airplane-style fuel cap that remains attached during refuelling, further enhancing practicality. The new 2025 'FZ-S Fi Hybrid' is being offered in two colours - Racing Blue and Cyan Metallic Grey.





































Speaking at the launch of the first hybrid motorcycle in its category, Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group said, “The FZ brand has played a crucial role in Yamaha’s journey in India, evolving with every generation to meet the changing expectations and practical requirements of our customers. By introducing hybrid technology in this segment, we are not only elevating performance but also reinforcing our commitment to bringing advanced, rider-focused innovations. Every update to the FZ series has been shaped by customer insights, ensuring a more refined, dynamic, and engaging riding experience. This launch is a testament to Yamaha’s commitment to innovation, where advanced technology and rider-centric design come together to shape the future of mobility.”