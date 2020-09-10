Startups unveil 22 products simple, cost-effective ways to fight Coronavirus

Bengaluru: In what is touted as a simple and cost-effective method for detection of COVID-19, 22 new products of startups incubated by Bangalore Bio-innovation Centre and Startup Karnataka were launched on Wednesday.

Portable medical-grade refrigeration system for safe transport of biologicals like vaccines and Doctor VideoBot to address queries about transmission were among the 22 products.

Among them, six products were supervised by the Bengaluru Bio-Innovation Centre (BBC) under the aegis of Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) and 16 products were supervised by Karnataka Startup Cell, KITS, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T.

The products, launched by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan through an online platform, have exhibited the innovation potential of Bengaluru and the state of Karnataka, an official press release said. Narayan is also Minister for IT, BT, and S&T.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Department of IT, BT and S&T, E V Ramana Reddy, said the department has provided help to get the 22 products developed to the launch stage and would help them in connecting them to right business partners through Karnataka Startup Cell and the BBC.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT-SINE, Mumbai, and BBC to open up a co-incubation model where funding and technical expertise would meet networking support, the officials said.

Among the products was CoviDx mPlex 3R and 4R which is an in-vitro RT-PCR qualitative assay for the detection of COVID-19 utilising three and four genes identification.

UVEE beamer is a device that eliminates germs by denaturing their DNA within 30 seconds and is unmanned with 360 degrees UV exposure.

RespirAID is a portable, affordable alternative for prolonged manual ventilation that delivers intermittent positive pressure ventilation with essential ventilator parameters and provides automated respiratory assistance for patients.

Also, Emvlio, a portable medical-grade refrigeration system, is for safe transport of biologicals like vaccines, blood and serums.

AskDoc, a Doctor VideoBot addressing queries on COVID-19 disease transmission and contagion control, is supported with multi-lingual voice and text formats. PTI