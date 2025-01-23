Live
Bangalore Hotels Association Appeals to Lift Meat Ban Ahead of Aero India 2025
The Bangalore Hotels Association has urged the BBMP to cancel the 26-day meat ban in Yelahanka before Aero India 2025. The closure of over 5,000 establishments could severely impact the public, but no official confirmation on the order's cancellation has been received.
Hoteliers are concerned about the BBMP order to close hotels serving non-vegetarian food for 26 days before Aero India 2025. The Bangalore Hotels Association said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had cancelled the order.
However, there was no official statement from the BBMP confirming the cancellation on Wednesday. Sources within the BBMP indicated that the request to lift the ban is under consideration, but no final decision has been made yet.
The air show is scheduled to take place at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka from February 10 to 14. As per the usual protocol, a ban on meat is enforced in the surrounding areas to reduce the risk of bird strikes. Leftover meat and food waste can attract scavenger birds, which may pose a serious risk to aircraft safety.
In a press release on Wednesday, the Bangalore Hotels Association asked Girinath to cancel the order. They said closing over 5,000 hotels, restaurants, pubs, and bars in Yelahanka from January 23 to February 17 would hurt the public.
PC Rao, President of the Bangalore Hotels Association, stated that Girinath had withdrawn the closure order following their appeal. However, no official confirmation has been received.