Bengaluru ₹7.11 Crore Heist: Police Zero In on Gang Hiding in Tirupati

Police are investigating the ₹7.11 crore robbery in Bengaluru.

They now think the gang is hiding in Tirupati.

Teams from Bengaluru and Tirupati are working together.

Police Search in Tirupati

Police say the cash may have been moved, but the suspects are still in Tirupati.

Teams are searching hotels, lodges, temples, and other places.

Security at all main routes has been increased.

Two People Detained in Bengaluru

CCB has detained two men from Kalyan Nagar.

The robbers used a fake UP number plate to escape.

The car was actually registered in Karnataka.

The gang spoke in Hindi to hide their identity.

CCTV and phone data helped police track them.

Big Police Operation Across the City

Four Joint Commissioners and 18 DCPs are handling the case.

Teams from many police units are helping.

Police have checked over 100 CCTV videos.

Gang May Have Followed the Cash Van

Police think the gang followed the CMS cash van from the HDFC Bank.

The gang’s Innova was not seen at the bank, but later footage shows it trailing the van.

Bike riders near the bank may have been watching the van.

Police are checking all two-wheelers seen in the area.

Search Continues in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

Police teams are working in both states.

They are confident they will solve the case soon.

The main aim is to find the money and catch all the robbers.