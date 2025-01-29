Live
Just In
Bengaluru: Man Arrested for Drug Peddling in Byadarahalli, Drugs Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized
Bengaluru's CCB arrests 27-year-old M Jacob for drug peddling in Byadarahalli. Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh, including MDMA and ecstasy, were seized. Learn more about the case.
The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a 27-year-old man, M Jacob, for allegedly selling drugs in Byadarahalli, western Bengaluru. Jacob, originally from Andhra Pradesh and living in D-Group Layout, was caught with drugs worth Rs 10 lakh, including 52 grams of MDMA crystals, 5 grams of ecstasy pills, and 98 grams of hydro ganja.
Jacob reportedly bought drugs from foreign nationals at low prices and sold them at high rates to college students and IT employees. The CCB’s Anti-Narcotics Wing (ANW) arrested him on January 22 after receiving a tip-off.
Jacob had started a BBA course in 2019 but later dropped out. It was at college that he got involved in drug peddling. Jacob has been sent to judicial custody by a Bengaluru court.