Bengaluru May Get New Airport Flyover, Tunnel Road to Ease Traffic Woes

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has asked the Union government to build a new elevated flyover from Hebbal Junction to Kempegowda International Airport.

In a letter to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, he said that the current 35-km road is full of traffic. This is because of new industries and business areas along the route.

Even though there is already an elevated road, it has traffic signals and pedestrian crossings. This slows down vehicles. Shivakumar said a new, signal-free flyover would help airport passengers, goods vehicles, and daily commuters reach faster.

More projects for better roads and metro

Shivakumar also asked the Centre to speed up other important road and metro works. He wants the Bengaluru–Kanakapura highway to be widened into six lanes.

He also requested quick work on a 7-km road stretch near Kaggalipura. It connects to a toll plaza at the edge of the city.

He raised concerns about the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR). Though work started in 2009, many families whose land was taken still haven’t been paid. He asked the government to release money for their compensation