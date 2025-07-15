Live
Bengaluru Startup Founder Chooses ₹12 Bus Over ₹175 Auto in Protest of High Fares
A Bengaluru-based startup co-founder ditched an overpriced ₹175 auto ride for a ₹12 BMTC bus fare, calling it a protest against rising commute costs. His viral post is resonating with many city commuters.
Fed up with soaring auto fares in the city, a local startup co-founder made a conscious choice to commute by BMTC bus. He spoke about a relatable conversation online. The 4-kilometre ride to work would have cost ₹175 by auto, but instead, he opted for a ₹12 bus ticket.
This is my personal protest against unreasonable auto prices, the founder said in a post that gained traction.
He also noted two key takeaways: the convenience of paying BMTC fares via UPI—eliminating the hassle of loose change—and the comfort of Switch Mobility electric buses. Acceleration could improve, but it’s understandable given the passenger load variation, he added.
As Bengaluru’s residents continue to grapple with unpredictable commute costs, this incident highlights growing public interest in smarter, sustainable, and affordable transit options.
For various reasons both my vehicles were parked at office and I had no ride to office.— Swapnil Jain (@swapniljain89) July 14, 2025
Tried booking an auto because it is only 4kms, but the price was 175. Heck with it, just decided to take a bus to office at 12 rupees.
This is me protesting against the stupid auto prices.…