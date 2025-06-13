Bengaluru Tenant Loses ₹82K Deposit: Rising Rental Disputes Signal Need for Reform

Shravan rented a 2BHK apartment on Sarjapur Road for two years. When he moved out, he faced many problems that show common rental issues in Bengaluru. The landlord spoke only Kannada and never talked directly to Shravan during his stay. Shravan had to take care of all repairs, even serious ones like fixing a broken window on the 13th floor, without any help or payment from the landlord.

When Shravan left, the landlord took more than ₹82,000 from his ₹1.5 lakh security deposit for painting and other damages. One charge was ₹2,000 just for using the lift. Shravan asked for bills but was only given a handwritten list with unclear charges. In the end, he got back only ₹68,000.

This incident underscores a big problem for people renting homes in Bengaluru because the rental rules are not clear. There is no good way to solve problems between renters and landlords. Landlords take money without giving a clear reason. This is why we need clear rental rules, better laws, and more help for renters, especially in busy cities like Bengaluru.