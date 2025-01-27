Bengaluru Tomato Prices Drop to ₹10/kg, Coconut Prices Surge: Farmers and Consumers Struggling

Tomato prices have dropped a lot recently, going from more than ₹100 per kilogram to less than ₹10 per kilogram. This is great news for people buying tomatoes, but it’s a big problem for farmers. Even though farmers spent a lot of money on planting and protecting their crops, they can’t even get back the money they spent. The price drop has made their situation worse, and they are worried about the future of growing tomatoes.

In rural markets, tomatoes are being sold in large boxes that weigh 24 kg, and these boxes cost ₹120 to ₹150. When the price is calculated by weight, it’s about ₹250 to ₹750 per quintal. But in retail markets, tomatoes are now priced at only ₹10 per kilogram, which is making things even harder for farmers. Some farmers shared that when they planted the tomatoes, the price was ₹900 per can, but now it’s only ₹100, and they can’t even cover their costs.

Because of the low prices in local markets, some farmers are sending their tomatoes to bigger cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad to try and get better prices. But sometimes, the tomatoes spoil in the fields before they can be sold, and the farmers lose money. Many farmers are asking the government to help by setting a minimum price for tomatoes or giving financial support.

At the same time, coconut prices have gone up. A mature coconut, which used to cost ₹40, now costs ₹60. This is because last summer, many people wanted coconut water and were willing to pay double for it. As a result, farmers focused more on growing tender coconuts, and there are fewer mature coconuts available now.

In places like Tiptur, where many coconuts are grown, around 65% of the coconuts are picked early for tender coconut sales. This has caused a shortage of mature coconuts. Because of the shortage, prices are going up, and they might keep increasing.

This price increase is making life harder for businesses that use coconuts for cooking, like hotels. Some hotels have started replacing coconut chutneys with sambar in their recipes. Even at home, people are finding it tough to afford coconuts now.

Farmers and consumers are both facing difficulties because of these price changes. Many are struggling with the costs, and things are tough for everyone.