Bengaluru Woman Loses ₹31.83 Crore in Fake CBI Scam After Six Months of Surveillance

A senior IT professional from Indiranagar was watched by fraudsters for over six months.

They studied her routine before starting the scam.

Fake DHL Call

On 15 September 2024, she got a call from someone pretending to be from DHL.

They said a package in her name had credit cards, passports and MDMA.

She said she lived in Bengaluru, not Mumbai.

The caller then claimed it was a cybercrime and transferred the call to a fake CBI officer.

Threats and Fear

The scammers told her not to contact the police.

They said “criminals” were watching her and her family.

Her son’s wedding was near, so she panicked and followed their instructions.

Fake ‘House Arrest’ on Skype

She was kept under a fake “house arrest’’ through a Skype video call.

Her camera had to stay on.

Two men, calling themselves CBI officers Pradeep Singh and Rahul Yadav, monitored her.

Forced to Reveal Assets

On 23 September 2024, they questioned her again.

They asked her to declare all her assets to a fake RBI “FIU’’ team.

Huge Money Loss

Believing them, she broke her fixed deposits and savings.

She sent ₹31.83 crore in 187 transactions to the fraudsters.

They promised the money would be returned by February 2025.

They even sent a fake “clearance certificate’’ on 1 December 2024.

Scammers Cut Contact

They kept delaying the process until 26 March 2025.

Then they suddenly stopped responding.

She was abused and threatened during the entire period.

FIR Filed After Months

She filed a complaint only on 14 November.

She said she was in shock, busy with her son’s wedding, travelling abroad and later fell ill.

Investigation Underway

East Cybercrime Police have registered an FIR.

They are checking the transaction trail.

The case may be handed over to CID because the amount is more than ₹3 crore.