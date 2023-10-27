BJP MLA Arvind Bellad advocates for Karnataka Capital Region in lines of DCR

Bengaluru : Hubli -Dharwad west BJP MLA Arvind Bellad indirectly expressed his support for the creation of the Bengaluru South District, during a statement at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. He suggested that establishing a Karnataka Capital Region (NCR) around Bengaluru by incorporating the city and surrounding towns and villages would be the most suitable course of action. Bellad proposed that areas like Ramnagar, Kolar, Tumkur, and portions of Bangalore should be included in this initiative to facilitate developmental efforts. He emphasized that this opinion was his personal perspective and underlined the importance of approaching this matter from a development-oriented rather than a political standpoint.

Drawing a parallel with the National Capital Region (NCR) surrounding Delhi, Bellad stated that development in the proposed Karnataka Capital Region (KCR) should be undertaken with a focus on Bangalore's growth and the development of its surrounding regions. He underscored the significance of prioritizing development when making such decisions.



In response to the ongoing Tiger Claw case, Bellad called for a fair approach that does not single out Hindu beliefs. He proposed that cases should also be filed against dargahs and mosques that possess peacock feathers, to demonstrate the commitment to forest protection. Bellad announced his intention to draft a letter to the government, requesting this action. He emphasized that the practice of preserving the skins of deceased animals has been a tradition followed by Hindu sadhus for generations and cited the example of actor Salman Khan, who does not hunt blackbuck and use their skin. He stressed that when laws are adhered to, there should be a consistent policy in place.



Furthermore, Bellad addressed the drought in the state, emphasizing the challenges faced by farmers and the public due to electricity problems. He pointed out that the government's focus on the Tiger Claw case has diverted attention from pressing issues. Bellad suggested that most people wear tiger claws or plastic nails, rather than genuine ones, and noted the lack of real tiger claw hunters. He stated that the recent developments in the Tiger Claw case are primarily media speculation.



Responding to speculation regarding the potential appointment of union minister Shobha Karandlaje as the state president, Bellad clarified that the party's leadership will make decisions on the roles of state president and opposition at the appropriate time. He emphasized that the information circulating in the media is not official and is purely speculative.

