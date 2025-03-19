Live
- Success of Chandrayaan missions raising curiosity, interest among students about space: Minister
- ULIP surpasses 100 crore API transactions in big boost to logistics sector
- Sky Force Streaming on Prime Video: Watch from March 21 Worldwide
- BJP Uses Tharoor’s Praise of Modi’s Ukraine Policy to Target Congress
- 5 Best Online Casinos Australia | Top New Online Australian Casinos And Pokies For Real Money (2025)
- UP Man Killed, Body Sealed in Cement; Police Arrest Wife, Lover
- Hyderabad’s ‘Mega Master Plan 2050’ Unveiled in Telangana Budget
- McDonald’s to set up India office, GCC in Hyderabad
- Suryapet Court Sentences Rapist to 25 Years, Fines Him Rs 30,000
- Hyderabad-Vietnam Direct Flights Begin, Twice Weekly Service
Brigade Eternia: Luxury Living in Yelahanka with 1124 Units and Premium Amenities
Brigade Eternia offers 3 BHK, 3 BHK with Study, and 4 BHK apartments in Yelahanka, spanning 14.65 acres with 2 million sq ft of built-up area. Explore a luxury lifestyle with top-tier amenities and easy access to key locations. Completion is expected by March 31, 2030.
Brigade Group is making waves in the Indian real estate market with new luxury projects in Karnataka and Hyderabad.
In Karnataka, Brigade Eternia, located in Yelahanka, spans 14.65 acres and will feature 1,124 units across 12 towers, with a total built-up area of 2 million sq ft. The project is expected to be completed by March 31, 2030, and has a revenue potential of over Rs 27 billion. It will offer 3 BHK, 3 BHK with Study, and 4 BHK apartments, with spacious decks and flexible home office spaces. Brigade Eternia is designed to provide a mix of luxury, convenience, and community living.
Key amenities include a lakeside park, a grand central courtyard, a green entry tunnel with a Ficus court, and a 35,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with premium facilities.
Brigade also launched another luxury project in Hyderabad called Brigade Gateway in Neopolis.