Brigade Eternia: Luxury Living in Yelahanka with 1124 Units and Premium Amenities

Brigade Group is making waves in the Indian real estate market with new luxury projects in Karnataka and Hyderabad.

In Karnataka, Brigade Eternia, located in Yelahanka, spans 14.65 acres and will feature 1,124 units across 12 towers, with a total built-up area of 2 million sq ft. The project is expected to be completed by March 31, 2030, and has a revenue potential of over Rs 27 billion. It will offer 3 BHK, 3 BHK with Study, and 4 BHK apartments, with spacious decks and flexible home office spaces. Brigade Eternia is designed to provide a mix of luxury, convenience, and community living.

Key amenities include a lakeside park, a grand central courtyard, a green entry tunnel with a Ficus court, and a 35,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with premium facilities.

Brigade also launched another luxury project in Hyderabad called Brigade Gateway in Neopolis.