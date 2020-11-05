BU denies giving nod to any organization to collect membership fee from walkers in campus park

BENGALURU:The Bengaluru University (BU) on Wednesday denied that any organization was given permission to collect membership fee from morning and evening walkers in the campus. The campus, located along Mysuru Road in western side of the city, attracts a log of walkers with its abundance greenery.

An organization by the name "Jnanabharathi Vayuviharigala Sangha '' is reported to have launched a membership drive and collected money from the general public and walkers visiting university (Jnanabharathi) campus. The organization has also opened an account at the State Bank of India, Nagarabhavi branch, Jnanabharathi campus, to collect membership fee from walkers and general public.

The university made it clear that no such activity was perimeted. In a press release, the university authorities said, "it is made it clear that the Bangalore University has neither given recognition nor permitted the above said organization to make membership drive and collect membership fee / donations. The plants, greenery including bio-park in the Jnanabharathi campus are developed by the university. Some unknown persons are misleading the public in the name of Jnanabharathi."

Therefore, the general public and walkers of the Jnanabharathi campus are requested not to encourage such organizations and give donations.