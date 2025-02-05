Live
Just In
Children Fulfill Their Dreams of Becoming Police Officers at Bengaluru's TMC
Children battling illness experience a day as police officers at Bengaluru's Traffic Management Centre, where they received a guard of honor, toured the TMC, and rode in patrol vehicles.
A special event at Bengaluru's Traffic Management Centre (TMC) gave sick children a chance to experience life as police officers and live their dreams of joining the force or army. They were honored with a guard of honor by City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda and saluted by senior officers.
The children toured the TMC, saw how traffic is managed, rode in police vehicles, interacted with officers, and even gave mock commands. For those few hours, they weren’t just patients—they were heroes in uniform.
A similar heartwarming story unfolded in Shimoga, Karnataka, where eight-year-old Ajaan Khan, who suffers from a severe heart condition, had his wish granted to be a police inspector for a day. Shimoga SP Mithun Kumar recognised his dream and made it come true.
Dressed in an inspector’s uniform, Ajaan was welcomed by senior officers and took part in routine police duties. Despite his medical challenges, the joy and pride he felt were evident, making this experience one he will always remember.
For these children, these few hours allowed them to live their dreams, providing them with joy and hope even as they face tough battles with illness.