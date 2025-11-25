Navi UPI Now Lets You Buy Bengaluru Metro QR Tickets—Paperless Travel Gets Easier
Navi UPI has integrated with ONDC, allowing Bengaluru commuters to buy Metro QR tickets directly through the app.
Navi UPI is now part of the ONDC network.
Bengaluru Metro users can buy QR tickets directly from the Navi UPI app.
Already Active in Other Cities
This feature is already available in Delhi and Mumbai.
It will soon launch in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi.
What Users Can Do
Commuters can plan routes.
They can buy single or return QR tickets.
They can make instant payments on the same app.
Support for Paperless Travel
The update helps BMRCL move towards paperless ticketing.
It makes Metro travel simpler and faster.
