Rapido & Uber Bring Back Bike Taxis in Karnataka After Court Calls Ban ‘Unconstitutional’

Rapido and Uber have started bike taxi rides again in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. This happened after the High Court told the state government to make a clear policy for bike taxis within one month.

Bike taxi rides were stopped on June 16 after a court order said they cannot run without proper rules under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Rapido, Uber, and Ola went to court against this ban. They said bike taxis are a legal business and the ban was unfair. The High Court agreed and said the ban was wrong and against the Constitution.

The court also told the state that if it does not want to make a policy, it must give clear reasons with proper data. The next hearing on this case will take place on September 22.