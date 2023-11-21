Severe Drought Grips Karnataka: 223 Taluks Declared Affected, Crop Loss Mounts to 39.74 Lakh Hectares

Bengaluru : Karnataka faces a dire situation as the state grapples with a severe drought after years of insufficient rainfall, leaving farmers in distress. The government, responding to the crisis, has declared an additional 7 taluks as drought-affected, bringing the total number to 223. The initial declaration had already marked 216 taluks as being adversely impacted by the drought.

A comprehensive study on the aftermath of the drought reveals a staggering crop loss of 39,74,741.34 hectares, affecting various crops such as paddy, millet, pulses, chickpeas, cotton, sugarcane, and alfalfa. The monsoon this year has been inadequate, with a 28% rain deficit in the state, reaching 73% in the month of August, significantly impacting agricultural activities. Despite 89% of sowing being completed, the yield remains uncertain, with farmers hesitant to sow during the winter season.

The agricultural sector, crucial to Karnataka's economy, is facing substantial challenges, resulting in a significant decline in food production. The state aimed to sow 82.35 lakh hectares, targeting a total production of 1.48 crore tonnes of food grains and 13.84 lakh tonnes of oilseeds. However, due to crop damage in about 45 lakh hectares, achieving these targets seems unattainable.

The financial toll of the drought is immense, with an estimated loss of Rs 33,770 crore. The state government has urgently requested compensation from the center to alleviate the burden on the affected farmers. The winter season, with a sowing target of 25.38 lakh hectares, is at risk as farmers remain hesitant due to the halted monsoon rains. Concerns loom over the potential decline in food production in the coming days, impacting major crops such as paddy, millet, sorghum, maize, groundnut, sunflower, soybean, sugarcane, and sorghum, which have suffered extensive damage. The agricultural community, facing unprecedented challenges, seeks support and relief measures to mitigate the impact of this severe drought on livelihoods and food security.