Sonu Nigam Reacts Strongly to Rude Fan at Bengaluru Concert

Popular singer Sonu Nigam recently performed in Bengaluru. The concert was going well until one moment changed everything. A fan in the crowd rudely shouted at Sonu. He demanded that Sonu sing in Kannada. The way he spoke was aggressive and disrespectful.

The moment was caught on video and quickly went viral. Fans and viewers were shocked by the fan’s behavior.

Sonu’s Love for Kannada Music and People

Before the incident, Sonu had spoken lovingly to the audience. He praised the Kannada language and its music.

He said, "I have sung songs in all languages. But the best songs that I have sung in my life are Kannada songs."

He also said,

"Main aapke beech mein jabbhi aata hoon bohut pyaar se aata hoon... jab kabhi bhi Karnataka mein shows hote hain, hum bohut izzat se aate hain."

Sonu reminded the audience that the people of Karnataka have treated him like family.

Sonu’s Response to the Fan

After the fan shouted, Sonu responded sharply.

He said, "I didn’t like that boy’s behavior. I’ve been singing Kannada songs since before he was born."

Sonu was clearly hurt and angry.

He said the fan was threatening him by shouting "Kannada! Kannada!" again and again.

He connected this kind of behavior to something deeper.

"Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na?"

This comment was likely a reference to a recent tragic event — a terror attack in Pahalgam.

A Message of Love and Respect

Sonu ended with a heartfelt message to the crowd.

"Main itni izzat karta hoon aapki, itna pyaar karta hoon. So thoda sa rehna chahiye, aesa nahi karna chahiye aapko."



