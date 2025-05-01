Live
- Amazon May Sale 2025: Huge Price Drops on Popular Electronics
- Coastal TN to face intense heat in May, temperatures may rise by 5 degrees Celsius
- 'Sharbat Jihad' row: Delhi HC slams Ramdev for fresh video, warns of contempt action
- Sonu Nigam Reacts Strongly to Rude Fan at Bengaluru Concert
- 46 pc Indian Gen Z says chip performance shaping their smartphone choices
- Nationalism our religion, says V-P Dhankhar describing Pahalgam attack as challenge
- Hyderabad Weather Update: Temperatures and Rainfall Forecast
- Johnson Grammar School students shine in ICSE class 10 Results 2024–25
- Karishma Tanna shares her April dump with Farah Khan as she welcomes the new month
- How to Spot Toxic People and Safeguard Your Mental Health
Sonu Nigam Reacts Strongly to Rude Fan at Bengaluru Concert
During a recent concert in Bengaluru, Sonu Nigam was interrupted by a fan demanding he sing in Kannada. The singer, known for his love of Kannada music, responded emotionally, calling for respect and understanding from fans.
Popular singer Sonu Nigam recently performed in Bengaluru. The concert was going well until one moment changed everything. A fan in the crowd rudely shouted at Sonu. He demanded that Sonu sing in Kannada. The way he spoke was aggressive and disrespectful.
The moment was caught on video and quickly went viral. Fans and viewers were shocked by the fan’s behavior.
Sonu’s Love for Kannada Music and People
Before the incident, Sonu had spoken lovingly to the audience. He praised the Kannada language and its music.
He said, "I have sung songs in all languages. But the best songs that I have sung in my life are Kannada songs."
He also said,
"Main aapke beech mein jabbhi aata hoon bohut pyaar se aata hoon... jab kabhi bhi Karnataka mein shows hote hain, hum bohut izzat se aate hain."
Sonu reminded the audience that the people of Karnataka have treated him like family.
Sonu’s Response to the Fan
After the fan shouted, Sonu responded sharply.
He said, "I didn’t like that boy’s behavior. I’ve been singing Kannada songs since before he was born."
Sonu was clearly hurt and angry.
He said the fan was threatening him by shouting "Kannada! Kannada!" again and again.
He connected this kind of behavior to something deeper.
"Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na?"
This comment was likely a reference to a recent tragic event — a terror attack in Pahalgam.
A Message of Love and Respect
Sonu ended with a heartfelt message to the crowd.
"Main itni izzat karta hoon aapki, itna pyaar karta hoon. So thoda sa rehna chahiye, aesa nahi karna chahiye aapko."