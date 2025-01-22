Tragic Accidents in Karnataka: Ten Killed in Yellapur Crash and Four in Raichur Overturn

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday morning in Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada district, where ten people were killed and 15 others injured. The victims were traveling on a truck loaded with vegetables, which collided with another vehicle. The truck then veered off the road and fell into a ditch, crushing those atop it. The victims were all from Savanoor taluk in Haveri district.

According to Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayan, the truck collided with a large vehicle from behind. Dense fog may have impaired the driver's vision, leading to the crash. The injured were taken to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi.

In a related incident in Raichur, Karnataka, four people were killed and ten others injured when a vehicle overturned in Sindhanur on the same morning. A case has been filed, and further details are awaited.