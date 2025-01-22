Live
- ACT Fibernet introduces revolutionary ACT SmartWi-Fi ® powered by AI
- Telangana Secures Rs 10,000 Crore AI Data Center Investment at Davos
- Priyanka Chopra’s Temple Visit Look: Ethereal in a Turquoise Blue Kurta Set
- Rajasthani Film ‘Bharkhama’ Shines at JIFF: Honoured with Special Jury Mention Award
- National Girl Child Day 2025: Date, Importance, and How to Celebrate
- KTR Visits Former Minister Padma Rao's Residence
- YS Jagan expresses condolences over fatal road accident in Karnataka
- "Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Film Struggles to Reach Rs. 1300 Crore Milestone"
- DMK MP Kathir Anand appears before ED following raids at his engineering college
- IND vs ENG 1st T20I Match: Squad, Date, Live Streaming, and Key Players to Watch
Just In
Tragic Accidents in Karnataka: Ten Killed in Yellapur Crash and Four in Raichur Overturn
A deadly collision in Yellapur, Uttara Kannada, kills ten people, while a vehicle overturn in Raichur claims four lives. Both accidents left several injured, and investigations are underway.
A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday morning in Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada district, where ten people were killed and 15 others injured. The victims were traveling on a truck loaded with vegetables, which collided with another vehicle. The truck then veered off the road and fell into a ditch, crushing those atop it. The victims were all from Savanoor taluk in Haveri district.
According to Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayan, the truck collided with a large vehicle from behind. Dense fog may have impaired the driver's vision, leading to the crash. The injured were taken to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi.
In a related incident in Raichur, Karnataka, four people were killed and ten others injured when a vehicle overturned in Sindhanur on the same morning. A case has been filed, and further details are awaited.