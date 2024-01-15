Twice recommended Central govt to include Ambiga community in ST: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the state government has twice recommended to the Central government to include Ambiga community in Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

“The community is fully qualified to be included in the ST list,” the Chief Minister said while speaking at the inauguration of the 6th Sharana Samskruthi Festival of Sri Nija Sharana Ambigara Choudaiah and the 904th Jayanthotsava of Nija Sharana Ambigara Choudaiah.

He said that union minister Prahlad Joshi should also take action and request the Central government to include the community in the list. “It should not be forgotten that in 1996-97, the late MLA Narayana Rao had strived hard to add the community to the ST list,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that boating and fishing is the main occupation of the Ambiga community. “There is no such thing as inferior or superior when it comes to work. There should be no discrimination between human beings,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Basavadi Sharanas fought against those who discriminated based on caste. He said that Ambigara Choudaiah fought against discrimination. “Basavanna therefore called him Nijasharana (true reformer). Ambigara Choudaiya Development Corporation was established earlier when our government was in power,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that a society without economic power cannot get into the mainstream. The Chief Minister said that economic and social empowerment is a must for everyone to realise the dream of an equal society. “Basavadi Sharanas has given two principles -- Kayaka and Dasoha. Kayaka means production, Dasoha means distribution,” the Chief Minister said.

He said it means that everyone should be involved in work and everyone should share the production. “No one should enjoy the benefits of someone else's work. Caste system is not momentum driven because there is no economic and social activity,” the Chief Minister said.

“Our children should not be deprived of education for any reason. Inequality in society should be eliminated. We have to stand against vested interests,” the Chief Minister said. He promised to stand with the people of backward society.