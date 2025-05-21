  • Menu
Videos of Women Taken Without Permission on Bengaluru Metro – Police Take Action

Highlights

Police in South Bengaluru have filed a case after videos of women on the metro were shared on Instagram without their consent

The Banashankari police in South Bengaluru have started an investigation after videos of women on the Bengaluru Metro were shared on Instagram without their consent.

The videos were posted by an Instagram account called @metro_chicks, which had 5,948 followers. These videos showed women on the metro and were recorded secretly, without them knowing.

After many people complained on social media, the videos were deleted. Now, the police are working to shut down the account and find out who posted the videos.

Official Police Statement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lokesh B. Jagalasar, said on May 21, 2025, that a police case (FIR) has been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

