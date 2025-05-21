Live
- Elon Musk Hints at Possible Tesla and xAI Merger Amid AI and Energy Push
- Heavy rains occur in Visakhapatnam, low lying areas submerged
- Banu Mushtaq Becomes First Kannada Author to Win International Booker Prize
- APCC chief launches an indefinite hunger strike in support of VSP workers
- Minister Seethakka Honors Young Minds at Unified Council Annual Awards Celebrations
- EPFO adds 14.58 lakh net members in March, 7.54 lakh new subscribers
- Babar, Rizwan, Afridi miss out as Pakistan name squad for Bangaldesh T20Is
- India’s strong domestic market cushions economy against global trade shocks: Report
- Expelled DMK functionary, wife seek anticipatory bail from Madras HC in sexual harassment case
- Cooperation of neighboring states is necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: CM Siddaramaiah
Videos of Women Taken Without Permission on Bengaluru Metro – Police Take Action
Highlights
Police in South Bengaluru have filed a case after videos of women on the metro were shared on Instagram without their consent
The Banashankari police in South Bengaluru have started an investigation after videos of women on the Bengaluru Metro were shared on Instagram without their consent.
The videos were posted by an Instagram account called @metro_chicks, which had 5,948 followers. These videos showed women on the metro and were recorded secretly, without them knowing.
After many people complained on social media, the videos were deleted. Now, the police are working to shut down the account and find out who posted the videos.
Official Police Statement
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lokesh B. Jagalasar, said on May 21, 2025, that a police case (FIR) has been filed and the investigation is ongoing.
Next Story