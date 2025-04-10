Where to Invest: 5 Prime Localities Near KIA for Homebuyers

Abstract

In recent years, the northern corridors of Bengaluru have recorded a significant increase in real estate activities, particularly due to its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).As KIA is the only international airport in the city, due to its high usage it has become a transport hub.it’s now a driving force behind the rapid urbanization and infrastructure development of the region. For aspiring homeowners, investing in a locality near the airport is increasingly seen as a smart and future-ready decision.

About Kempegowda International Airport

Named after Bengaluru's visionary founder, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, international airport Kempegowda is one of India's busiest and most advanced airports. KIA has been in operation since 2008 and carries millions of passengers each year, serving as a gateway to both national and international destinations.The airport is located in Devanahalli, about 35 km from the city centre and is an important part of Bengaluru's infrastructure with continual upgrades including a second terminal (T2), a second runway, and an airport city (BLR Airport City) in development.

Importance of Kempegowda International Airport

The existence of KIA has changed the entire region of North Bengaluru. What was once considered a remote suburb now looks like a thriving hubspot for:

Economic growth through business parks and logistics hubs.

Infrastructure upgrades such as - elevated expressways, metro lines, and flyovers

Employment opportunities in the fields of aviation, hospitality, IT and warehousing sectors

Urban expansion making it an emerging residential belt

For homeowners, this leads to long-term capital appreciation, better connectivity and access to modern amenities.

Why Invest Near Kempegowda International Airport?

Here are some important reasons why buying a house near KIA makes sound financial and lifestyle sense:

Excellent connection - With road networks like NH 44, Airport Road and the upcoming Namma Metro Blue Line, commuting is more convenient than ever.

High rental demand

Due to its proximity to high-tech parks and logistics centres, the area is in high demand among working professionals and frequent flyers.

Appreciating Property Values

As infrastructure continues to develop, real estate prices are constantly showing growth ideal for both end users and investors.

Clean and Green Environment

Many areas near the airport boast cleaner air and more green spaces compared to the city centre.

Smart City Potential

The government's focus on transforming North Bengaluru into an aviation-centric smart city offers long-term development possibilities.

Housing Options Near Kempegowda International Airport

Whether you’re a first buyer or an experienced investor, there are a variety of apartment options available near Kempegowda International Airport:

Budget-Apartments: 1 and 2 BHK homes suitable for working professionals and small families.

Medium-Range Project: 2 and 3 BHK apartments with amenities such as a clubhouse, gym, play area and more.

Premium Villas and Row Houses: Perfect for those looking for luxury living near nature.

: Perfect for those looking for luxury living near nature. Plotted Development: Ideal for buyers who prefer custom homes or land investment.

From reputed developers like Prestige, Sobha, Godrej, Brigade, and Ozone, the options cater to all lifestyle and budget needs.

Top 5 Localities Near Kempegowda International Airport for Aspiring Homeowners

1. Devanahalli

Known as the immediate neighborhood of KIA, Devanahalli is fast becoming a real estate magnet. With major upcoming projects like the Devanahalli Business Park and Aerospace SEZ, it offers excellent long-term investment value.

Distance from Airport: ~5 km

Average Real Estate Price: Rs 4,500 - 6,500/Sq feet

Popular Projects: Brigade Orchards, Salarpuria Sattva Park Cubix

2. Hebbal

Hebbal is a well-established location and serves as a key junction connecting the airport with the city. It is known for its flyover and proximity to tech-parks, and ideal for professionals working at the Northern Business Corridor.

Distance from the Airport: Approx. 28 km

Average Real Estate Price: Rs 9,000 - 12,000/sq feet

Popular Projects: Embassy Lake Terraces, Godrej Platinum

3. Yelahanka

Once a satellite town,Yelahanka has evolved into a premium suburb with excellent civic infrastructure, schools and healthcare.

Distance from Airport: ~20 km

Average Real Estate Price: Rs 6,000 - 9,000/sq feet

Popular projects: Prestige Royale Gardens, Vajram Tiara

4. Bagalur

This up-coming area is adjacent to the KIADB Aerospace Park and will become a hot spot for future growth. It offers a relatively affordable price and is perfect for first buyers.

Distance from the Airport: Approx. 15 km

Average Real Estate Price: Rs 4,000 - 6,000/sq feet

Popular Projects: Provident Ecopolitan, Prestige Finsbury Park

5. Hennur Road

A rapidly urbanizing stretch, Hennur Road connects seamlessly to the airport while offering a mix of residential and commercial developments.

Distance from the Airport: Approx. 25 km

Average Real Estate Price: Rs 6,500 - 10,000/ Sq feet

Popular Projects: Purva Palm Beach, Casa Granda Lorenza

Conclusion

Buying a home near Kempegowda International Airport is more than a matter of convenience. It's an investment in a futuristic, well-connected lifestyle. With rising infrastructure, employment opportunities and a range of housing choices, the region is becoming a new housing centre. Whether you are looking for a family home or rental investment , these locations offer promising potential for aspiring homeowners.