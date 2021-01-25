Yediyurappa talks tough on exam question paper leakage

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday said the officials allegedly involved in leaking the first division assistant (FDA) examination question papers may be dismissed from service, even as eight more people were arrested in connection with the leakage, taking the total number of arrests to 14. The exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) was to take place on Sunday but ahead of it the city police arrested six people with Rs 24 lakh in cash and the question papers.

The police said the leaked question papers were allegedly sold to job aspirants.

Based on the expose, the KPSC postponed the FDA examination.

"We will initiate stringent action against all those involved in the case. I am not only ready to suspend them but also dismiss them from the service," the Chief Minister told reporters.