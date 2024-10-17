10 Days, 10 Lakh Transactions: EarnKaro’s Navratri Success Nets ₹75 Crore for Partner Brands

EarnKaro, India’s leading affiliate marketing platform, has set a new benchmark this festive season by driving over ₹75 crores in sales for its partner brands. In just 9 days of the Navratri sales, the platform registered over 10 lakh transactions across major marketplaces such as Flipkart, Amazon, Shopsy, Myntra, and various D2C brands. The top categories that attracted the maximum transactions were mobiles, electronics, fashion, home appliances, and beauty. This marks a significant contribution to the e-commerce ecosystem during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

With a remarkable Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) of 22, EarnKaro has far surpassed industry averages, including Meta and Google, which typically range between 0.5 and 2. This sets a new standard in the affiliate marketing industry, positioning EarnKaro as a serious competitor and a preferred partner for e-commerce platforms & D2C brands to maximize their sales and reach during high-traffic seasons.

"Just like the nine nights of Navratri celebrations, EarnKaro has witnessed a remarkable 9 days leading to a surge in growth during this auspicious period. With driving over 10 lakh transactions, we're humbled by the trust and support of our brand partners and users. The incredible performance of top brands like Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon, and Shopsy, across categories like mobiles, electronics, fashion, etc demonstrates the immense potential of our platform. EarnKaro's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional ROI and driving targeted traffic positions us as a strategic partner for brands seeking sustainable growth with ROAS better than Google & Meta” says Rohan Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro & EarnKaro.

This shows how popular affiliate marketing is in India and how widely it's being utilized. Affiliate marketing benefits not only e-commerce sites but also consumers, as it generates additional revenue for them through commissions. During the festive season, if people use an affiliate's product link to shop, they will receive discounts and cashback, while the affiliate will also earn a commission. During this festive sale, affiliates have earned lakhs in just a few days leveraging the platform’s affiliate offerings. One affiliate, OfferZone, has earned over 1 crore during the sale season.

"I earned over 1 crore through affiliate marketing in just a few weeks during the festive season. I'm grateful to have such a loyal audience and want to thank EarnKaro for being an invaluable partner. Their easy-to-use affiliate platform and top-notch service made a big difference. Their automation tool also helped me quickly share deals with my followers. I appreciate their support and look forward to continuing our successful partnership” says Binayak Mallik, Owner, Offerzone Telegram Channel.

As more individuals discover the earning potential of affiliate marketing, EarnKaro is playing a significant role in reshaping the way people interact with e-commerce platforms. With its impressive track record this festive season, the platform is set to deliver strong results for both users and partner brands.