14th edition of Hyd jewellery fair begins

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF 2022), the B2B jewellery trade show of South India, inaugurated its 14th edition on Friday at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Novotel, Hyderabad.

Over 250 exhibitors participated in this jewellery focused event presenting diamonds, trending gold, precious gems and jewellery. The exhibitors of this international show have been hand-picked from different verticals, taking their prowess to manufacture a range of world-class products, and their ability to cater to different markets across the world, showcasing more than 1,000 exclusive brands.

The fair witnessed over 50,000 incredible works of art with distinctive design aesthetics being displayed by the exhibitors. Key ones include Shri Shubham Jewellers, Swaroop Jewellers, Chintamani Gold, Naredi Jewels, Vinati Jewellers, Shree Kalpatru, Jewels Park and Jai Gulab Dev, among others. As a pre cursor to the expo, HJF conducted roadshows in neighbouring districts such as Karim Nagar, Hanamkonda, Kavali, Proddatur, and Wanaparthy.

The jewellery exhibition is being held in association with Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA), Telangana Bullion Gems & Jewellers Federation (TBGJF), All India Jewellers & Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF), The Bullion & Jewellers Association (TBJA), Gem & Jewellery Trade Council of India (GJTCI).

The fair was inaugurated in the presence of chief guests Gireesh Kumar Sanghi, Former Member of the Parliament of India and CMD Vaarta Publications along with Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General of Republic of Turkey in India, Consulate of Turkey Hyderabad; Mahender Tayal, President, HJMA; Mukesh Agarwal, Convener, HJMA; Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets India; Pallavi Mehra, Group Director, Informa Markets India and Pankaj Shende, Sr. Portfolio Director, Informa Markets India.

Organised by Informa Markets in India, over the years, the Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair has been a great platform for both buyers and sellers to connect, exchange ideas, discover upcoming trends and generate business opportunities. For the buyers it's a one-stop shop solution to witness, experience and place orders of their choice from an exclusive artisan's collection.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said: "HJF 2022 is a classic illustration of the government's campaign to 'Make in India for the world', and a show of this scale will boost the efforts to reach $75 billion/Rs 5.83 lakh crores in exports in the next five years. The enthusiastic response of all the participants at this expo is evidence of the growth of this sector in our growing country."