22nd edition of Myntra’s much-awaited EORS is live now with over 4 million styles from 10,000+ brands

Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destinations, is hosting the 22nd edition of its flagship End Of Reason Sale (EORS) live now until June 12. This much-awaited shopping event will dazzle fashion and beauty enthusiasts across the country. Shoppers from Tier 1, Tier 2, and emerging cities can explore a vast selection of over 4 million styles from more than 10,000 brands, including international, domestic, and homegrown brands. With something for every taste and trend, it’s the ultimate destination for those looking to refresh their wardrobes and beauty shelves with the season’s most stylish picks.

The categories that are expected to garner traction from consumers during EORS include Men's Casual Wear, Men’s and Women's Ethnic wear, Women's Western Wear, Beauty and Personal Care, Watches and Wearables, Accessories, Travel essentials, Sports footwear, Kids' Wear and wedding collections. Several popular brands that are expected to witness heightened traction include Levi’s, Nike, adidas, H&M, MANGO, L’Oreal, Lakme, Libas, Decathlon, New Balance, Wrogn, US Polo Assn., Puma, and Rare Rabbit, among others. From breezy silhouettes to vibrant statement pieces, these collections offer something for every occasion, mood, and personal style.

Adding to the thrill, FWD, Myntra's Gen-Z proposition, will feature over 200K+ trend-first styles from brands including SZN, Freakins, Bonkers Corner, Glitchez, Anouk Rustic, Lulu & Sky, KPOP, Outzider among many others.

Customer shopping trends witnessed in Andhra Pradesh

● Customers in Andhra Pradesh have shown high demand, particularly across categories like Men's Casual Wear, Women's Ethnic Wear, Women's Western Wear, Beauty and Personal Care, and Men's Casual Footwear.

● Popular brands among customers in the state include Anouk, Rare Rabbit, WROGN, U.S. Polo Assn.,H&M, Titan, Fossil, Tommy Hilfiger, CASIO, Lakme, GUESS among others.

● Anantpur, Eluru, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Vishakapatnam, and Vizianagaram have been some of the cities in the state showing increased customer demand.

Exciting new launches for 22nd edition of EORS

The 22nd edition of EORS will make shopping delightful with a slew of new launches. These include the US-based iconic brand GAP, and the famed designer Tarun Tahiliani’s luxury pret line - OTT, both launching on Myntra for the first time. Other exciting new collection launches in the Beauty category include Emporio Armani, Elie Saab, K-18, and the new Alia Bhatt x L’Oréal Casting Crème Gloss line.

Sneaker lovers are in for a treat with new arrivals including the adidas Originals Superstar 2, adidas Spaziel, Puma Palermo, and Lotto Leggenda. Home and living gets a refresh with stylish launches from Royal Oak, COIRFIT, and Drogo. Furthermore, as part of its continued support for emerging talent, customers will be able to shop from new D2C brand launches under Myntra’s Rising Stars (MRS) Home Edit program including Phool, Modish Couture, and Sleep Spa this season. New launches in the watches and wearables category include Realme (Air 7 Pro, Air 7, and Wireless 5), Swiss Military, Noise Icon 2, Boult (K30 & W30), Daniel Klein, French Connection, and Belkin—making this season of EORS one of the most comprehensive and thrilling yet.

Speaking about the 22nd edition of EORS, Bharath Kumar, Head of Revenue and Growth, Myntra said, “Each edition of EORS is a testament to Myntra’s vision of redefining the way India shops. It’s more than just an event, it’s a cultural moment that captures the spirit of a fashion-forward, evolving India. Every edition deepens our connection with customers, empowers emerging brands, and pushes the boundaries of tech-led, immersive shopping experiences. With this edition, we are expanding access to over 4 million styles across diverse categories, while inspiring customers to self-express through fashion.”

With over 10k styles across fashion, beauty, accessories and home, M-Now has emerged as the go-to option for customers in Bengaluru, empowering fashion-forward shoppers to receive their orders starting ~30 minutes. This hyper-speed proposition offers a selection of globally loved brands, including Vero Moda, MANGO, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Jack & Jones, ONLY, among others, along with premium beauty brands such as YSL, Prada, Carolina Herrera, Huda Beauty, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Etude, CORSX, Forest Essentials, Olaplex, CeraVe, Dyson, Bath & Body Works, and Estée Lauder. It also features Gen Z favorites like Crocs, Bewakoof, Roadster, Campus Sutra, and Dressberry.

The event will feature assured cashback with every purchase, and dynamic shopping events such as Brand Mania Deals (8 PM – Midnight), Midnight Steal Runs (Midnight – 8 AM), Grab or Gone (8 AM – 8 PM), and VIP Special Deals (6 PM daily for an hour). With VIP ticket, customers will be able to get one-day early access, VIP exclusive deals and an additional 5% off on all prepaid transactions during the early access.

Exciting partner bank offers on 22nd edition of EORS -

● Axis Bank & Flipkart Axis Bank: 10% instant discount on Credit Cards & EMIs

● ICICI Bank: 10% instant discount on Credit, Debit Cards & Net banking

● Kotak Mahindra Bank: 10% instant discount on Credit Cards & EMIs

● Paytm UPI: Assured cashback of ₹20 on each transaction

Leveraging the power of Social commerce for 22nd edition of EORS