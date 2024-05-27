4 Women of a Self-Help Group supported by Amazon Manufacture 1200 Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins per hour at a Unit in Hyderabad

• Breaking the Silence: Educational sessions through Gram Mitr & Pragati Mitr programs empower 20,000+ women on menstrual hygiene, dismantling stigma and fostering a supportive environment, collectively

• Holistic Approach: Programs extend beyond menstrual hygiene, raising awareness about handwashing, sanitation, and healthy eating, creating a healthier future for communities

Hyderabad: Amazon today highlighted the substantial impact of its community engagement programs in India, focusing on women's empowerment, menstrual hygiene awareness, and creating a sustainable sanitary product manufacturing ecosystem.Recognizing the diverse needs of women managing households, the sanitary napkin manufacturing unit supported by Amazon in Hyderabadhas a capacity of manufacturing 1200 pads per hour; offers part-time employment options with manageable timings; and flexibility to also bring children to work making them feel that they are working from home. This allows women to contribute to their families' well-being while fulfilling their domestic responsibilities.Through partnerships with NGOs like She and We, Amazon empowers the women entrepreneurs managing these units with valuable training and support. This equips them with business and marketing skills, ultimately fostering their transition towards self-sufficiency.

Thissanitary napkin manufacturing unit in Hyderabad is more than just a production facility; it represents a powerful tool for women's economic empowerment in rural communities. The unit directly employs around 60 women in various roles, from manufacturing to quality control. Additionally, they indirectly support another 200 women through packaging, promotion, and sales, creating a sustainable source of income for these women.This initiative goes beyond just providing jobs; it empowers women to take control of their financial futures and become active participants in the local economy.

"At Amazon, we are driven by a core principle – to create a lasting positive impact on the communities we serve,"saidManisha Patil, Lead - Community Engagement, Amazon India."Our initiatives in India are designed to address the deeply ingrained stigma around menstruation, promote the accessibility of affordable hygiene products, and empower women through sustainable economic opportunities."

Breaking Barriers: Empowering Women Through Menstrual Hygiene Awareness

Menstruation, a natural biological process, remains shrouded in secrecy and shame in many parts of India. Amazon's Gram Mitr and PragatiMitr programs, launched in 2021, are tackling this head-on. These local community ambassadors, trusted voices within their neighborhoods, are spearheading informative sessions in schools, anganwadis (rural childcare centers), and self-help groups (SHGs). These sessions delve into critical topics including:

• Healthy Practices: Encouraging the use of hygienic practices during menstruation, including the importance of sanitary pads or clean cloth, proper hygiene maintenance, and a focus on diet and nutrition.

• Dispelling Myths: Challenging the misconceptions and taboos surrounding menstruation, fostering open and honest conversations about a natural biological process.

• Building Supportive Environments: Connecting women and girls with healthcare resources through ASHA and Anganwadi workers, ensuring access to essential healthcare services and addressing concerns with sensitivity.

The program's impact has been significant, reaching over 20,000 women and girls to date. This translates into fostering positive behavioral change, empowering women to manage their health effectively, and contributing to a more inclusive and supportive environment for them.

Empowering Through Innovation: Sustainable Sanitary Napkin Manufacturing Units

Understanding the crucial role accessibility and affordability play in menstrual hygiene management, Amazon established four state-of-the-art sanitary napkin manufacturing units in strategic locations across India – Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai. These units boast a combined production capacity of 1,200 biodegradable sanitary pads per hour. This initiative not only ensures greater availability of affordable menstrual hygiene products but also promotes environmental consciousness through the use of eco-friendly materials.

Manisha Patil, Lead – Community Engagement,Amazon India added, “Amazon India is committed to its mission to empower women, improve menstrual hygiene, and promote sustainability through innovative community engagement programs. To drive these initiatives, Amazon collaborates with non-profit organizations, ensuring effective implementation and sustainability. Partners like Vyomini and She and We play crucial roles in training women, developing business acumen, and ensuring the long-term success of these projects.”

