50 percent of the population to develop near-sightedness due to digital eye strain say experts at ASSOCHAM’s ‘Illness To Wellness’ Summit

- AI tools are empowering doctors, not replacing them by increasing efficiency and reducing errors

- It’s a mistake to focus only on examination and marks; children should also be prepared for life, including their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being

- Inflammation starting in the gut is the root cause of all health issues, ranging from mental disorders to heart diseases

On the second day of the third ‘Illness to Wellness’ Summit organized by the ASSOCHAM Foundation for CSR, under the aegis of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), leading medical experts highlighted how the world is moving towards an explosive myopic crisis.

“With nearly 50 percent of the population expected to develop near-sightedness, we are facing an explosive myopia crisis. In today’s digital age, computer vision syndrome is a growing concern, with its effects falling into three key categories. First, reduced or ineffective blinking leads to ocular surface issues such as dryness, burning, and eye fatigue. Second, prolonged screen time strains our ability to shift focus between near and distant objects causing focusing difficulties. Third, poor posture contributes to neck and head strain, adding to overall discomfort. Together, these symptoms define digital eye strain, a pressing concern in today’s screen-dominated world,” said, Padma Shri Dr (Prof.) A K Grover, Chairman, Vision Eye Centres & Sr. Consultant, Department of Ophthalmology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), New Delhi.

Highlighting the issue of myopia amongst children, Dr. Anuj Mehta, Professor & HOD, Ophthalmology, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI said, “Digital eye strain is becoming a significant concern, especially among children. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the screen time of children increased dramatically as they shifted to online learning through tablets and laptops. At the same time, outdoor activities were almost completely eliminated. This had a major impact on their eye health. When children focus on screens for long periods, the eye muscles remain contracted. Over time, this prolonged strain contributes to the development of myopia (near-sightedness), particularly in young, pliable eyes.”

On the rise of refractive errors as a major concern, Dr. (Brig) Vijay Mathur, Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals said, “Youngsters and millennials today spend 10 to 14 hours a day on digital screens, leading to a rise in eye strain, headaches, fatigue, double vision, and blurred vision. Even minor refractive errors, which might have been insignificant before, are now becoming major concerns. Even more alarming is the shift in myopia progression. Previously, it was believed that refractive power stabilized around 18-19 years of age. However, in today’s digital era, we are witnessing continued progression well into young adulthood, between 20 and 30 years of age.”

Dr. Kirti Singh, Director Professor, Guru Nanak Eye Centre, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi said, “No matter which digital screen we use, whether a computer, laptop, or smartphone, these devices demand our constant attention. When we focus intensely on screens, our blinking rate decreases, leading to dry eyes. This issue is even more pronounced in cramped spaces with poor ventilation, excessive air conditioning, or exposure to smoke - conditions often seen in ‘sick building syndrome. But the impact of digital strain isn’t limited to just the eyes. Our body functions as a connected system—eye health is linked to liver and heart health and kidney.”

The experts agreed that completely eliminating digital devices from children’s lives is unrealistic. However, steps can be taken to minimize its impact of causing digital eye strain. They emphasized the importance of balance, encouraging more outdoor activities to strengthen long-distance vision. They also highlighted the 20-20-20 rule that is after 20 minutes of screen time, take a 20-second break by looking at an object 20 feet away and aim for at least 2 hours of outdoor activity daily as well. Consistently following these habits can significantly reduce digital eye strain.

Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, in his address said,

“I sincerely thank all the doctors who have contributed immensely to the success of the 3rd Illness to Wellness summit. I am also very happy with the strong participation of the children who have become an integral part of our decade long illness to wellness journey. The campaign had organised an inter-school drawing competition on crucial themes of air pollution and its impact on health and the environment, as well as on the importance of health and hygiene. 12,000 students participated in the competition, showcasing their creativity and commitment. I congratulate all the participants who through their unique expressions, wholeheartedly supported, contributed and raised awareness on important health issues. I am confident that in the coming times we will continue to strengthen our delivery, and expand our engagement on both awareness generation and dissemination of information.”

Talking about kidney disease in children and its connection with high BP, (Padma Shri) Dr. Sanjeev Bagai, Sr. Consultant & Chairman (Pediatrician), Nephron Clinic said, “It is important to detect kidney infections early in children as their warning signals are very subtle and hidden. For instance, if a child complains of frequent headaches, their blood pressure (BP) should be checked, as high BP can be an early indicator of kidney issues. As a preventive measure, it is essential that all children undergo a routine blood pressure check at least once a year. Other indicators of kidney dysfunction in children is a decline in growth, abdominal pain, and swelling in the limbs. Additionally, parents should be cautious about administering medications at home without proper medical guidance as their irrational use, particularly antibiotics, can cause significant damage to infant kidneys.”

Emphasizing the importance of blood pressure checks for kidney health, Dr. D. Bhowmik, Professor & Head, Department of Nephrology, AIIMS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI said, “Most people believe that blood pressure is controlled by the heart, but in reality, the heart is the pump functioning as per the direction given by the kidney. The kidney produces a hormone called renin, which regulates blood pressure. If something goes wrong with this system, it can lead to serious problems."

The ASSOCHAM Awareness Summit serves as a platform to disseminate crucial health information, emphasizing prevention and overall well-being. This year, the summit brought together over 50 distinguished specialists and wellness professionals from across the country, offering valuable insights on various topics across 11 sessions covering a range of health topics. Key discussions included mitigating the effects of air pollution; the role of AI and digital tools in wellness; protecting liver and kidney diseases; dangers of excessive screen time; role of strategies in diabetes and thyroid management; the power of prevention in women’s health; mental and brain health awareness; the impact of chronic diseases among the elderly; ancient wisdom for modern wellness; strategies for lifelong heart health; mitigating the effects of air pollution, and other pressing health issues.

The ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign was introduced in 2014 and remains committed to promoting health and well-being through empowering, educating, collaborating, and adopting sustainable health practices. Over the years, it has aimed to maximize outreach and impact, from organizing conferences, camps and awareness campaigns to holding regular webinars on key health topics and developments - with the clear purpose of raising awareness and providing motivation and remedies.