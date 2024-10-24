50 years of CERELAC in India Announces the introduction of CERELAC no refined sugar recipes

CERELAC, Nestlé’s cereal-based complementary food has entered its 50th year in India. The first batch of CERELAC was manufactured by Nestlé India’s flagship factory in Moga, Punjab on 15th September 1975. Today, hundreds of dedicated employees continue to manufacture quality nutrition products with the same tender care and passion at the Moga factory in Punjab and Samalkha factory in Haryana.

Over the past five decades, CERELAC has maintained its commitment to use high quality ingredients, including grains and milk that are sourced locally. Every batch of CERELAC undergoes rigorous quality checks (over 40 quality tests) to ensure that every pack is safe for consumption.

Vitamins and minerals play a crucial role in reducing micronutrient deficiencies. Appropriate intake of these micronutrients can support well-being. Since its introduction in India, CERELAC has been offering complementary food for infants above 6 months. CERELAC has 15 nutrients*, which includes vitamins and minerals, that can be offered in addition to home food as per the guidance of healthcare practitioner.

CERELAC’s nutrition product recipes are developed in collaboration with Nestlé's global R&D network, together with local expertise and international innovation.

Over the last 5 years, added sugar has been reduced in CERELAC by up to 30% as a part of its innovation journey. Nestlé has achieved the ambition of introducing ‘CERELAC’ variants with no refined sugar. This was initiated three years ago and has culminated this year with the introduction of new CERELAC variants with no refined sugar. The expanded CERELAC range in India will now consist of 21 variants, of which 14 variants will have no refined sugar. Of these 14 variants, 7 will be available by end of November 2024 and the balance will be available in the coming weeks.

CERELAC's journey is not just about providing safe nutrition; Nestlé is also about fostering a sense of community and responsibility. Nestlé India works closely with local farmers, upskilling and training them to ensure sustainable and responsible sourcing of ingredients, reducing its carbon footprint and preserving the planet for future generations. Through the successful implementation of Zer' Eau technology in Moga and Samalkha factory, water extracted from milk is recycled to reduce groundwater consumption every year, thereby reducing reliance on groundwater.

CERELAC’s journey in India has been made possible because of the trust, support and partnerships that Nestlé has forged over many decades with farmers, suppliers, and distributors across India. Nestlé India will continue to leverage Nestlé's global R&D network to keep innovating its products and offering more options to its consumers that are contemporary, nutritious and in line with local taste and preferences.

