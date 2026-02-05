50 Years. One Nation. Countless MAGGI ‘Moments of Togetherness’ – Now Officially Stamped

Over the past five decades, MAGGI has found its way into Indian homes in many delicious forms – from noodles and masalas to sauces, soups and ready-to-cook favourites. From quick solo fixes to meals that bring the family together, and from hostel kitchens to big get-togethers, MAGGI has been part of countless food moments across the country. The “50 Years of Togetherness” stamp is a tribute to these shared experiences, capturing the warmth, comfort and connections that MAGGI continues to bring to tables across India.

Mr. Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing Industries, Government of India said, “India's processed food sector has come a long way in earning the trust of households over decades. Pioneering brands have shaped new categories and strengthened our food ecosystem. I congratulate MAGGI on completing 50 years as part of this remarkable journey.”

Announcing the launch of the stamp, Mr. Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “It is a truly special milestone for MAGGI in India. Completing five decades in a country as vibrant and diverse as ours reflects the trust, affection and everyday love that millions have showered on the brand. It celebrates a journey shaped by shared moments, evolving tastes and a bond that has grown stronger – year after year, generation after generation.”