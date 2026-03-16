57.78 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened, 55.8 pc belong to women: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: A total of 57.78 crore Jan Dhan accounts with a deposit balance of Rs 2,94,702 crore have been opened (as on February 25) under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Out of these, 32.21 crore (55.8 per cent) Jan Dhan accounts belong to women, and about 45.17 crore (78.2 per cent) PMJDY accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas, she said in the Lok Sabha.

The Finance Minister further stated that under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), 26.88 crore cumulative enrolments (as on February 25) have been made to provide life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for death due to any reason.

"Under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), 57.11 crore cumulative enrolments (as on 25.02.2026) have been done to provide a one-year accidental cover of Rs 2 lakh (death or permanent total disability) and Rs 1 lakh (permanent partial disability) respectively," she said.

Under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), 8.84 crore cumulative enrolments have been made to provide a monthly pension to eligible subscribers till February 25 this year.

Moreover, under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), 57.26 crore loans amounting to Rs 39.48 lakh crore have been sanctioned to provide collateral-free institutional finance to micro/small business units up to Rs 20 lakh for income-generating activities in manufacturing, trading, and services sectors, including activities allied to agriculture (as on February 27).

"Under the Stand-Up India Scheme (SUPI), 2.75 lakh cumulative loans amounting to Rs 62,790 crore have been sanctioned to Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribe and Women entrepreneurs for setting up greenfield projects in the sectors such as manufacturing, trading, services and activities allied to agriculture (as on 31.03.2025)," Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister said that a robust financial inclusion platform, namely JAM- a Jan Dhan Aadhaar Mobile pipeline for linking of Jan-Dhan account with mobile number and Aadhaar -- has been created, which is being extensively leveraged by various Ministries and Departments for the delivery of various welfare benefits like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), etc.