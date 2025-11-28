80% of South contributes to India’s dairy consumption finds Godrej Jersey India Lactograph Findings FY25–26’

Godrej Jersey has unveiled the ‘Godrej Jersey India Lactograph Findings FY25–26’, a study mapping how milk consumption patterns, occasions and motivations continue to evolve across the country. Research conducted across eight key cities, uncovering how milk integrates into daily routines while adapting to new lifestyle choices.

In South India, the findings reveal that milk is deeply rooted in daily life, anchored in both traditional and contemporary consumption behaviours. While tea–coffee remains a constant part of everyday nourishment, the region stands out for its exceptionally high adoption of flavoured milk. 48% of South Indians drink flavoured milk most of the time, and another 50% drink it occasionally, signalling that badam milk and similar variants are not limited to special occasions but are part of everyday consumption. Milk appears across multiple time points in the day, 67% have it during breakfast and 54% use it as an evening snack, demonstrating both a start and end-of-day ritual. The South is also less season-dependent than other regions, with 41% saying they consume flavoured milk year-round, reinforcing the perception of flavoured milk as a staple rather than a festive treat.

Zooming out, the study highlights broader national themes where parents are increasingly mindful of the changing role of milk in their children’s diets. 54% parents worry that their child’s growth lags compared to their own childhood, and 64% fear lower bone strength due to reduced milk intake. At the same time, protein is becoming a priority, with 62% of parents relying on milk for protein and all-day energy.

Commenting on the findings Shantanu Raj-Marketing Head-Godrej Jersey said, “This study clearly indicates that milk is not leaving the table, it is just changing its glass. The data reflects both legacy and evolution 67% of Indians still enjoy milk most often through tea, reinforcing milk’s deep cultural roots, while 44% now bring milk into their day through protein shakes, signalling a new fitness-driven ritual. For a brand like Godrej Jersey, this is both a responsibility and an opportunity. Our ambition is to ensure that consumers never have to choose between taste, convenience and nutrition.”

Even beyond beverages, dairy remains a household staple across the country, with dahi (80%), paneer (76%) and butter (74%) continuing to anchor meals. With the Lactograph FY25–26 findings, Godrej Jersey reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of dairy through trusted quality, nutrition-forward innovation and products designed for evolving lifestyles.