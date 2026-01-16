88% Indian Leaders are optimistic of AI delivering positive ROI Gains, Outpacing Global Average of 82% Amid Year-on-Year Rise

Corporate AI investment is growing significantly and will not pull back, with companies planning to double their spending on the technology in 2026, accounting for about 1.7% of revenues, more than twice the increase for 2025. CEOs are rolling up their sleeves and taking the lead as their companies’ main AI decision makers, with trailblazing chief executives now spending more than eight hours per week on their own AI upskilling and investing twice as much as their counterparts in upskilling and capability-building across their organizations.

“India’s AI story is one of resilience and rising ambition. Our AI Radar shows that 88% of Indian leaders are optimistic about AI’s ability to deliver positive business returns, well above the global average of 82%. What truly stands out is the depth of commitment: 97% of Indian organizations say they will continue investing in AI even if returns do not materialize in the next 12 months, among the highest levels globally. At the same time, AI decision-making in India remains more tech-led than business-led, with just 55% CEOs driving AI agendas compared to a 72% global average. Further, India is also under-investing on workforce skilling, trailing global benchmarks at 36% versus 44%. This combination of strong conviction and clear headroom sets up India’s next phase of AI adoption—where shifting AI ownership to the CEO agenda and accelerating investment in talent will be critical to converting optimism into sustained competitive advantage.”, said Nipun Kalra, India Leader - BCG X, BCG

“Despite economic uncertainty, this anticipated surge in spending reflects how much of a priority AI has become in the business world,” said Christoph Schweizer, BCG’s CEO and coauthor of the report. “AI is no longer confined to IT or innovation teams—it’s reshaping strategy and operations from the top down with CEOs taking a leading role. Nearly three-quarters of CEOs say they are now the main decision makers on AI, and half believe their jobs depend on it.”

These are among the findings of the third annual study of the state of the global AI landscape from Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Titled, BCG AI Radar 2026: As AI Investments Surge, CEOs Take the Lead, the report is based on a survey of 2,360 executives across 16 markets and nine industries, including 640 CEOs.

While there are no real AI-deniers among CEOs, the survey findings reveal that three archetypes have emerged:

Followers (~15%) recognize AI’s potential but lack full conviction, making some early, cautious investments.

Pragmatists (~70%) are excited and confident about AI, but only invest when they see evident value and low risk.

Trailblazers (~15%) drive AI-powered transformation through decisive investment, rapid upskilling, and strong belief in AI’s ROI.

Sixty percent of Trailblazing CEOs companies’ AI budgets are allocated to upskilling and retraining their current workforce on the technology, compared to 27% and 24% for Pragmatists and Followers, respectively.

Trailblazers have also been earlier and more assertive in pursuing AI agents. They are directing more than half of their 2026 AI corporate investments to agents, and are more than twice as likely as Followers to deploy agents end-to-end across a workstream or process.

Corporate AI Investment Will Double This Year

In doubling their investment this year, companies are drawing from budgets beyond the tech pool and CEOs have committed more than 30% of their organizations’ AI investments on agentic AI. Ninety-four percent of chief executives say they will continue investing in AI at current or higher levels even if the investments do not pay off in the next year.

CEO confidence in AI is higher in the East than in the West. Roughly three-quarters of CEOs in India and Greater China are confident AI will pay off, compared with 44% in the UK, 52% in the US, and 61% in Europe. Conversely, a larger share of Western CEOs say their organizations are investing in AI to avoid falling behind or because they feel pressure.

Among the industries surveyed, all of them plan to increase their AI investments in 2026. At one end, financial institutions are at 2.0% of revenues, only marginally behind tech companies who plan to spend 2.1% of revenues on AI this year. At the other end, industrial companies and real estate firms plan on spending 0.8% of revenues on AI.

The survey points to a set of actions that will matter most as CEOs steer their organizations through the next phase of AI:

Make AI your key priority. Position the organization to be the disruptor, not the disrupted.

Deepen AI literacy. Expand individual AI fluency to effectively lead transformations.

Commit investments at scale. Invest decisively across end-to-end business functions.

Upskill the organization. Upskill the workforce to optimize productivity, creativity, and judgment.

Expect measurable ROI from AI. Track AI’s impact to drive sustainable ROI over time.

The rapid maturity of AI agents is one of the main reasons, with about 90% of chief executives believing that agents will enable their companies to see measurable ROI in 2026.