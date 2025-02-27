98% of Indian business leaders are speeding up AI adoption, but skilled talent remains hard to find: LinkedIn

Two years on, generative AI has evolved from a buzzword into a business essential, with leaders across India embracing its potential. According to new research by LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, 98% of business leaders in India say helping their organisations speed up AI adoption is their strategic priority in 2025. However, finding talent with the right skills remains a challenge.

Finding the right mix of AI and human skills is a challenge for nearly 3 in 5 recruiters in India

LinkedIn research shows that 54% of HR professionals in India report that only half, or fewer, of the job applications they receive meet all required and preferred qualifications. Finding candidates with the right technical (61%) and soft skills (57%) remains their biggest hiring challenge. The hardest-to-find skills in India include technical/IT skills such as software development, engineering (44%), AI skills (34%) and soft skills like communication and problem-solving (33%).

Companies are exercising ‘selective hiring’ in 2025

HR professionals in India also state they receive too many applications (47%) from candidates who are not a fit for the role (41%), and are hiring more selectively in 2025. More than half of HR professionals in India say they would only consider reaching out to (55%) and hiring (54%) candidates who meet 80% or more of job qualifications.

Ruchee Anand, India Country Head, Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn said, "AI is reshaping how we hire and develop talent, but the real unlock isn’t just adopting AI—it’s making it work for the business. Too often, companies pour resources into AI tools without the right talent to unlock their full potential, turning a game-changing opportunity into a missed one. To break this cycle, businesses need to approach hiring with a skills-first mindset—because while AI will be the tool that unlocks innovation, it’s human skills like creativity, communication, and collaboration that will help companies truly stay ahead of change.”

Leaders are doubling down on upskilling their workforce

More than 8 in 10 (84%) HR professionals in India rank helping employees build new skills as a top priority for 2025, with a strong focus on upskilling in AI (84%) and essential soft skills like communication and collaboration (82%). This sentiment is echoed by all (100%) surveyed L&D professionals in India who agree that soft skills (like creativity, curiosity, and communication) are becoming just as critical as technical expertise. Nearly half (48%) of Indian leaders also say that investing in learning and development for AI training will be key to accelerating adoption.

LinkedIn is introducing new AI-powered tools to help recruiters spend more time on their most impactful work

As companies navigate a cautious economic landscape, LinkedIn is introducing new AI-powered tools to help recruiters focus on the most strategic, people-centric tasks for their job:

● Nearly 2 in 5 (37%) of HR professionals in India spend 1–3 hours daily sifting through job applications, and more than 3 in 5 (64%) believe AI-powered tools can make hiring faster and easier. LinkedIn’s new Hiring Assistant is designed to take on a recruiter's most repetitive, time-consuming tasks so they can spend more time on their most impactful work like advising hiring managers, connecting with candidates, and creating exceptional candidate experiences. “I find the speed and delivery of candidates good and believe LinkedIn's Hiring Assistant will continue to improve the team’s productivity,” said Sachin Borde, Global Talent Attraction Leader, IBM.