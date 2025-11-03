Live
A Bold New ERA of Style and Performance Takes the Wheel Hyundai Motor India Limited Reveals the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line
- The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is set to revolutionize the compact SUV segment with bold style and powerful presence
- The R17 (D = 436.6 mm) diamond cut alloy wheel with contrasting red brake calipers offers a fierce visual cue to the SUV’s raw, dynamic power
- Sporty black interior with red highlights enhances in-cabin experience, blending dynamic style with refined sophistication
- With 31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC navigation system, accelerated by NVIDIA and C-OTA updates, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line delivers a driving experience that’s seamless and connected
- The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line redefines safety with ADAS Level 2 and more than 70 advanced safety and 41 standard safety features
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today revealed the performance inspired all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line, redefining the benchmarks of thrilling design, dynamic performance, advanced technology and the spirit of Tech Up. Go Beyond. Crafted for those who desire an SUV that matches their passion for performance and aspire for extraordinary, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line brings a new level of excitement to India’s SUV segment.
Commenting on the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “At HMIL, we are committed to introducing game changing products that go beyond just mobility. The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is one such thrilling package that offers performance-inspired design, dynamic driving character and advanced technology. This performance driven SUV connects perfectly with the aspirations of India’s new-age customers, offering them a driving experience that is both spirited and smart. Inspired by Hyundai’s global N range, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is crafted especially for customers who want to stand out and seek dynamism and individuality in their drive.”
Radiant Exteriors - Sporty Design Meets Bold Character
The upcoming all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is set to redefine the compact SUV segment with its striking exteriors and athletic stance. Every aspect of the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line projects its dynamic spirit through a bold, sporty and futuristic exterior design that commands attention on road. The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line’s design elements symbolize a unique blend of sophistication and sportiness.
All-new Hyundai VENUE N Line Exterior highlights:
- N Line Exclusive Bumper with Red* Highlights (Front & Rear)
- Dark Chrome Radiator Grille with N Line emblem
- N Line Exclusive Dark metallic silver Skid Plate (Front & Rear)
- LED Sequential Turn Indicators
- Body colored Wheel Arch cladding
- Side Sill garnish with Red* Highlights
- Bridge Type Roof rails with Red Highlights
- R17 (D=436.6mm) Diamond cut alloys with N emblem
- Disc Brakes with Red Caliper (Front & Rear)
- N Line Exclusive Wing Type Spoiler
- Twin Tip Exhaust
- N Line Emblem: Radiator Grille, Front Fender (RH and LH), Tailgate
Performance inspired - Upmarket Interiors
Step inside the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line and the passengers are welcomed in a sporty performance-driven cabin. The sporty black interior with red highlights has been elegantly crafted to underline sportiness while maximizing comfort and control.
All-new Hyundai VENUE N Line Key Interior Highlights:
- Sporty black interior with Red Highlights
- N Line exclusive steering wheel
- N line exclusive gear shift knob
- Sporty Metal pedals
- Sporty Black Leather^ Seats with N branding
- Ambient Lighting (Sunrise Red) - Crashpad and Centre Console
- Scintillating Performance – Bringing thrill to every Drive
Engineered for those who crave adrenaline in every drive, the all-new VENUE N Line is powered by Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol engine. Available in both 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT transmission, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line delivers reliable performance and easy handling. The inclusion of traction control modes and drive mode select ensures that the vehicle delivers optimized performance across varying conditions. Complementing this, the twin-tip exhaust amplifies the SUV’s sporty character.
The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line comes equipped with paddle shifters, amplifying the thrill of sporty driving and giving the driver a sense of direct engagement with the vehicle’s performance potential.
Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol
Max. Power
88.3 kW (120 PS) @6000 r/min
Max. Torque
172 Nm (17.5 kgm) @1500-4000 r/min
Cutting Edge - High end Technology
At the forefront of innovation, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line raises the bar for automotive innovation with 31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC Navigation system accelerated by NVIDIA. The connected infotainment system integrates navigation, voice commands and real-time vehicle connectivity, ensuring every drive remains connected and intuitive. The comprehensive tech suite reinforces Hyundai’s vision of making driving not only exciting but also smart and safe.
All-new Hyundai VENUE N Line Key Technology Highlights
- 31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC navigation system
- 31.24 cm (12.3”) full digital display cluster
- Bose premium sound 8 speaker system
- Surround view monitor (SVM) and Blind spot view monitor (BVM)
- Upto 20 vehicle controllers capable of over-the-air (C-OTA) updates
- Smart Aroma Diffuser
Next Gen Safety – For smart and seamless driving
The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is a cocoon on the roads featuring ADAS Level 2 with an impressive suite of 21 intelligent driver-assistance features. Engineered with 71% expansive application of - hot stamping, UHSS , AHSS and HSS. Built for uncompromised safety, all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line ensures a complete peace of mind on every journey.
All-new Hyundai VENUE N Line Key Safety Highlights
- Super Strong Body Structure
- More than 70 advanced safety features
- 41 standard safety features
- ADAS Level 2 with 21 features
- Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – Highline
Vibrant Colour Options for Every Personality
Catering to diverse style preferences, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line will be offered in five monotone and three dual-tone exterior colour options. Each shade has been carefully curated to complement the SUVs design language, allowing customers to choose a look that perfectly reflects their personality.
Monotone
Dual Tone
Atlas White
Atlas white with abyss black roof
Titan grey
Hazel Blue with abyss black roof
Dragon Red
Dragon Red with abyss black roof
Abyss Black
Hazel Blue
The all-new Venue N Line Variant Options
Offering tailored performance and style, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line will be available in two variants – N6 (MT/DCT) and N10 (DCT).
The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is all set to launch on 04th November 2025. Customers can book the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line with an initial booking amount of INR 25,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India or by clicking on – click to buy.
Customers can also visit their nearest Hyundai Dealership to know more about the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line.
Log on to www.hyundai.com further information.