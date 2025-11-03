A Bold New ERA of Style and Performance Takes the Wheel Hyundai Motor India Limited Reveals the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line

Sporty black interior with red highlights enhances in-cabin experience, blending dynamic style with refined sophistication

With 31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC navigation system, accelerated by NVIDIA and C-OTA updates, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line delivers a driving experience that’s seamless and connected

The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line redefines safety with ADAS Level 2 and more than 70 advanced safety and 41 standard safety features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today revealed the performance inspired all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line, redefining the benchmarks of thrilling design, dynamic performance, advanced technology and the spirit of Tech Up. Go Beyond. Crafted for those who desire an SUV that matches their passion for performance and aspire for extraordinary, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line brings a new level of excitement to India’s SUV segment.

Commenting on the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “At HMIL, we are committed to introducing game changing products that go beyond just mobility. The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is one such thrilling package that offers performance-inspired design, dynamic driving character and advanced technology. This performance driven SUV connects perfectly with the aspirations of India’s new-age customers, offering them a driving experience that is both spirited and smart. Inspired by Hyundai’s global N range, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is crafted especially for customers who want to stand out and seek dynamism and individuality in their drive.”

Radiant Exteriors - Sporty Design Meets Bold Character

The upcoming all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is set to redefine the compact SUV segment with its striking exteriors and athletic stance. Every aspect of the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line projects its dynamic spirit through a bold, sporty and futuristic exterior design that commands attention on road. The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line’s design elements symbolize a unique blend of sophistication and sportiness.

All-new Hyundai VENUE N Line Exterior highlights:

N Line Exclusive Bumper with Red* Highlights (Front & Rear)

Dark Chrome Radiator Grille with N Line emblem

N Line Exclusive Dark metallic silver Skid Plate (Front & Rear)

LED Sequential Turn Indicators

Body colored Wheel Arch cladding

Side Sill garnish with Red* Highlights

Bridge Type Roof rails with Red Highlights

R17 (D=436.6mm) Diamond cut alloys with N emblem

Disc Brakes with Red Caliper (Front & Rear)

N Line Exclusive Wing Type Spoiler

Twin Tip Exhaust

N Line Emblem: Radiator Grille, Front Fender (RH and LH), Tailgate

Performance inspired - Upmarket Interiors

Step inside the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line and the passengers are welcomed in a sporty performance-driven cabin. The sporty black interior with red highlights has been elegantly crafted to underline sportiness while maximizing comfort and control.

All-new Hyundai VENUE N Line Key Interior Highlights:

Sporty black interior with Red Highlights

N Line exclusive steering wheel

N line exclusive gear shift knob

Sporty Metal pedals

Sporty Black Leather^ Seats with N branding

Ambient Lighting (Sunrise Red) - Crashpad and Centre Console

Scintillating Performance – Bringing thrill to every Drive

Engineered for those who crave adrenaline in every drive, the all-new VENUE N Line is powered by Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol engine. Available in both 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT transmission, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line delivers reliable performance and easy handling. The inclusion of traction control modes and drive mode select ensures that the vehicle delivers optimized performance across varying conditions. Complementing this, the twin-tip exhaust amplifies the SUV’s sporty character.

The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line comes equipped with paddle shifters, amplifying the thrill of sporty driving and giving the driver a sense of direct engagement with the vehicle’s performance potential.

Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol Max. Power 88.3 kW (120 PS) @6000 r/min Max. Torque 172 Nm (17.5 kgm) @1500-4000 r/min

Cutting Edge - High end Technology

At the forefront of innovation, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line raises the bar for automotive innovation with 31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC Navigation system accelerated by NVIDIA. The connected infotainment system integrates navigation, voice commands and real-time vehicle connectivity, ensuring every drive remains connected and intuitive. The comprehensive tech suite reinforces Hyundai’s vision of making driving not only exciting but also smart and safe.

All-new Hyundai VENUE N Line Key Technology Highlights

31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC navigation system

31.24 cm (12.3”) full digital display cluster

Bose premium sound 8 speaker system

Surround view monitor (SVM) and Blind spot view monitor (BVM)

Upto 20 vehicle controllers capable of over-the-air (C-OTA) updates

Smart Aroma Diffuser

Next Gen Safety – For smart and seamless driving

The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is a cocoon on the roads featuring ADAS Level 2 with an impressive suite of 21 intelligent driver-assistance features. Engineered with 71% expansive application of - hot stamping, UHSS , AHSS and HSS. Built for uncompromised safety, all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line ensures a complete peace of mind on every journey.

All-new Hyundai VENUE N Line Key Safety Highlights

Super Strong Body Structure

More than 70 advanced safety features

41 standard safety features

ADAS Level 2 with 21 features

Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – Highline

Vibrant Colour Options for Every Personality

Catering to diverse style preferences, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line will be offered in five monotone and three dual-tone exterior colour options. Each shade has been carefully curated to complement the SUVs design language, allowing customers to choose a look that perfectly reflects their personality.

Monotone Dual Tone Atlas White Atlas white with abyss black roof Titan grey Hazel Blue with abyss black roof Dragon Red Dragon Red with abyss black roof Abyss Black Hazel Blue

The all-new Venue N Line Variant Options

Offering tailored performance and style, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line will be available in two variants – N6 (MT/DCT) and N10 (DCT).

The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is all set to launch on 04th November 2025. Customers can book the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line with an initial booking amount of INR 25,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India or by clicking on – click to buy.

Customers can also visit their nearest Hyundai Dealership to know more about the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line.

Log on to www.hyundai.com further information.





Delete Edit



