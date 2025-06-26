Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) Felicitates NEET UG 2025, JEE Main and Advanced 2025 Toppers from Hyderabad at Champions of Aakash Event

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, has once again exhibited its academic excellence by empowering students to rise above challenges and emerge as true problem solvers. Despite the increased difficulty level and changes in the NEET UG 2025 examination pattern and format as well as the difficulty level of JEE Mains and Advanced 2025, AESL students across the country and the state showcased yet again stellar performances, guided by the institute’s focused problem-solving approach.

Aakashians have bagged 5 ranks in Top 10 of NEET UG 2025 namely AIR 2, 3, 5, 9 and 10. There are 35 rankers from Aakash in Top 100 and 11 Aakashians have become State Toppers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Daman and Diu.

Also in JEE Advanced Aakashians have bagged 9 ranks in Top 100 of JEE Advanced 2025 namely AIR 36, 41, 64, 68, 74, 75, 80, 90 and 99. Says Deepak Mehrotra, MD and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), “At Aakash, we teach our problem solvers how to adapt to new situations. That’s why we have so many rankers this year too. NEET 2025 format was not just different, it was tough too. But be it new formats or new challenges, Aakashians have proven yet again, that when you learn the skill of problem solving you can ace any test.”

A few shining examples from Hyderabad include K. Nikhi Sai with AIR 297, Kunal Mandhana with AIR 479. Other outstanding achievers are Rutvik Joshi with AIR 557, Tejeshvar

Krishnamoorthy with AIR 620, Hamza Nisar Basha with AIR 686, K Rushank with AIR 874 and Sam Alfred with AIR 943 among others in NEET UG 2025.

Toppers from JEE Advanced Kotha Dhanush Reddy securing AIR 74, Samhitha Poladi securing AIR 130, Harssh A Gupta achieving AIR 210, Raghavan Epuri with AIR 770, Viswa Navadeep Gunje with AIR 877, Harshavardhan Ravichander with AIR 1539, ShanmukhSai Peddada with AIR 2201, and Bharath Naidu Kilari securing AIR 2629.

All the students were today felicitated and honoured by AESL at the Champions of Aakash event organized here for their outstanding result and for representing the spirit of a true problem solver, someone who stayed focused and overcame every hurdle with preparation and clarity. Their achievement not only brings pride to their city and state but also stands as an affirmation to the impact of right strategy, mentorship and perseverance.

Addressing the event, Dheeraj Kumar Misra, Chief Academic and Business Head, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said, “Our student’s success is a moment of immense pride for all of us at AESL. At Aakash, we believe in enabling every student to become a problem solver, someone who remains calm, focused, and solution-oriented even in the face of new challenges, such as this year’s exam changes. Our consistent results year after year reflect our strong academic foundation, personalized mentorship, and our commitment to shaping future-ready learners. We congratulate all the students and our achievers who have made us proud.”

The toppers shared valuable insights on how students can prepare for exams like NEET in a better way. They also shared tips on time and stress management.

Students got a first-hand opportunity to listen and get inspired by their impeccable academic track; How to manage time effectively; How to overcome challenges faced during preparation journey; Ways to keep up the motivation levels and Ways in which Aakash can help students achieve their career goals. The interactive session answered the queries of students and parents and helped students in clarifying their doubts.