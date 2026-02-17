Aakash Institute Telangana Excels in JEE Main 2026: Jayanth Shekhar Emerges as Topper with 99.99 Percentile; 24 Students Score Above 99.5 Percentile and 43 Above 99 Percentile
Delivers an exceptional performance with a near-perfect overall percentile and achieves a flawless 99.99 percentile in Mathematics and Chemistry, bringing pride to Telangana and Aakash Educational Services Limited
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) four students from Telangana have again demonstrated exemplary performance during the JEE Main 2026 (Session 1) and given testimony to the continued success of their academic program throughout their region.According to the results released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 16, students from Aakash Institute, Telangana Branches, delivered an excellent performance in JEE Main 2026.According to the results released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 16, students from Aakash centres in Telangana delivered outstanding results with 2 students scored above 99.99 percentile, 6 students scored above 99.9 percentile, 24 students scored above 99.5 percentile, and a total of 43 students secured above 99 percentile, reflecting an exceptional overall performance across the state.Jayanth Shekhar emerged as the topper with an impressive 99.996 percentile other high achievers include Hanzalah Abedeen (99.992 percentile), Alamuri Chaitanya (99.97 percentile), Harish Adithya M G (99.92 percentile), B Abhijeet Reddy (99.91 percentile) and Lokesh Vudumula (99.91 percentile). Altogether, six students scored above 99.9 percentile, reflecting the strong academic foundation and rigorous preparation provided at Aakash.Commenting on the students’ accomplishments, Mr. Dheeraj Kumar Misra, Chief Academic and Business Head, Aakash Educational Services Limited said: “The exceptional results of our students Telangana from is a testament to their commitment to academics, as well as the strength of the Aakash educational ecosystem. We are so proud of their hard work and congratulate them on their accomplishments. We wish them continued success in their future endeavours.”
Many of the students also commented that by self-discipline, consistent practice, rigorous training, timely mentoring and regular assessment helped many of these students achieve success. Through their structured curriculum, the guidance from a qualified instructor and the regular opportunity to take a simulated test, they maintained focus on their studies, identified weaknesses sooner, and increased their performance steadily.
JEE Main, which has two opportunities during the year to take the test, allows students to improve on their previous results and is the means through which students can be admitted into NITs, IIITs and other institutes supported by the Government, as well as qualify to take JEE Advanced, which is the entrance test to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).