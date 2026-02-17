Aakash Institute Telangana Excels in JEE Main 2026: Jayanth Shekhar Emerges as Topper with 99.99 Percentile; 24 Students Score Above 99.5 Percentile and 43 Above 99 Percentile

Many of the students also commented that by self-discipline, consistent practice, rigorous training, timely mentoring and regular assessment helped many of these students achieve success. Through their structured curriculum, the guidance from a qualified instructor and the regular opportunity to take a simulated test, they maintained focus on their studies, identified weaknesses sooner, and increased their performance steadily.

JEE Main, which has two opportunities during the year to take the test, allows students to improve on their previous results and is the means through which students can be admitted into NITs, IIITs and other institutes supported by the Government, as well as qualify to take JEE Advanced, which is the entrance test to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).