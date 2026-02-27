Abbott partners with Novo Nordisk India to launch Extensior®, broadening access to Semaglutide (Ozempic®) for advanced diabetes management

Extensior® is approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise for adults with type 2 diabetes and is a GLP-1 RA recognized for offering the broadest range of benefits for people with this condition. Semaglutide, the molecule in Extensior®, has demonstrated powerful HbA1c reduction, compelling weight-loss benefits, and proven risk reduction of cardiovascular and kidney events in people with type 2 diabetes.1 Semaglutide has demonstrated safety and efficacy through 44+ robust clinical trials and 10+ real-world studies across type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart, liver and kidney disease. It has been on the market globally for close to a decade and has more than 49 million patient years* of use across all semaglutide products.

Extensior® will be introduced in India as part of Abbott’s expanding portfolio of advanced diabetes solutions and is expected to be available for Indian patients soon. Kartik Rajendran, Managing Director, Abbott India Limited said, “India is facing one of the world’s fastest‑growing diabetes burdens, and addressing this challenge requires continuous innovation and strong partnerships. The launch of Extensior® builds on Abbott’s longstanding focus on holistic diabetes management—from medicines to diagnostics, and from continuous glucose monitoring to diabetes‑specific nutrition. Developed and manufactured by Novo Nordisk, this brand will be commercialized by Abbott, aligned with our commitment to strengthen access to high-quality, evidence-based therapies to support people with diabetes across every stage of their journey.”

Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India said, “Semaglutide represents one of the most significant scientific advancements in diabetes care in recent decades. It has changed the way type 2 diabetes is managed, offering meaningful improvements in metabolic, renal and cardiovascular health. At Novo Nordisk, we precisely engineer this molecule through a sophisticated r-DNA process to ensure the best quality, safety and efficacy standards. Our partnership with Abbott will help make this innovative molecule accessible to a greater number of people living with type 2 diabetes in India.”

Diabetes is one of the most significant global health issues of our time. More than 100 million individuals in India live with diabetes,and this is projected to surge to more than 150 million by 2050—a 50% increase, driven by rapid urbanization, aging populations, increasing obesity and lifestyle changes.Cardiovascular and kidney issues now account for much of the long‑term risk faced by people living with type 2 diabetes. India faces a worrying gap in detection and care: 43% of individuals with diabetes remain undiagnosed , limiting opportunities for early intervention. As type 2 diabetes elevates cardiovascular risk, the growing burden is also straining India’s health‑care system—national diabetes‑related expenditure has already exceeded USD 9.8 billion (INR 88,000+cr).